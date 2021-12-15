Boil Water Advisory rescinded for Kingman County

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the Kingman County Rural Water District No. 1 public water supply system, located in Kingman County. The advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure due to a water main break. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

Laboratory testing samples collected from the Kingman County Rural Water District No. 1 indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.