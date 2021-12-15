Watch The Incredible Angle Of Steph Curry Making His Record-Setting Three-Pointer

The Golden State Warriors shared an incredible angle of Steph Curry making his three-pointer that set the NBA's new all-time record. The Warriors are playing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Steph Curry made NBA history during the game between the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks on Tuesday evening in New York City at Madison Square Garden.

The two-time MVP now has the most three-pointers in NBA history, and the Warriors shared an unbelievable angle of Curry nailing the shot.

The clip from the Warriors can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.

Coming into the game, the Warriors had a 22-5 record, which is the most wins in the entire NBA.

After missing the postseason in each of the last two seasons, they are clearly a contender to win an NBA Championship this season.

As for the Knicks, they had a hot start to the season in their first six games, but are now just 12-15.

