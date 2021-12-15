Cam Jurgens Declares for NFL Draft

Jurgens had been a mainstay on Nebraska’s offensive line since changing positions in 2019

Nebraska football will have to replace its leader on the offensive line next season.

Sophomore center Cam Jurgens announced his intention to declare for the NFL draft Tuesday night on social media.

"Dear Husker Nation, Thank you for everything you have given me. Playing for Nebraska has been the greatest honor I have ever received. I want to thank my family for the endless love and support, along with my teammates who are now brothers to me. And thank you to all my coaches for having faith and believing in me, and turning me into the man I am today. Husker Nation, you will always have a place in my heart and this will always be my home. I'm looking forward to the next chapter of my life but I'll never forget my roots and the Husker tradition that brought me up. With that being said, I've decided to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Your Husker, Cam Jurgens"

Jurgens joined the Huskers in 2018 as a tight end out of Beatrice, Neb., and converted to the center position. He started every game in 2019 and 2021, and seven of the eight in 2020. Jurgens earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from league coaches this past season.

Jurgens joins Austin Allen, Damion Daniels, Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontre Thomas as Huskers with remaining eligibility who will enter the NFL draft instead .