The Flash season 8 episode 6 promo: Why are Nora, Bart back?

cartermatt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe know that The Flash season 8 episode 6 is going to be airing in March, and we now have a small sense of what it’s going to be about. At the end of this past episode, we had an opportunity to see Barry and Iris’ kids Nora and Bart make...

cartermatt.com

cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6 promo: After Tariq’s arrest…

As we prepare for Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6 on Starz next week, one thing is abundantly clear: Tariq St. Patrick is in more trouble than ever before. He’s in prison! It may have only been a matter of time until this happened, though the irony here is that he’s only guilty of one of the two crimes he’s accused of doing. He didn’t have anything to with what happened to Ramirez, but he is responsible for killing Jabari Reynolds. The challenge is figuring out his next move.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

When Calls the Heart season 9 teaser: Elizabeth, Lucas, & a balloon ride

The premiere of When Calls the Heart season 9 is coming to Hallmark Channel in the new year; why not get an advance look now?. If you look below via the official Twitter of Entertainment Tonight, you can see a teaser promo that features Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and Lucas (Chris McNally) spending some romantic time together aboard a hot-air balloon. Sure, this feels like the sort of thing that is objectively terrifying depending on who you are, but it can also be incredibly romantic.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

FBI season 4 episode 9: Is Rina Trenholm dead, Kathleen Munroe leaving?

Tonight’s FBI season 4 episode 9 wasted no time creating absolute chaos: That’s what happens when a character like Rina Trenholm is shot. She’s a character who has been an important part of this world over the past few years, and there are questions remaining regarding her long-term status now.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

When Calls the Heart season 9 spoilers: Erin Krakow talks new recasting

Season 9 will be arriving on the Hallmark Channel in the new year, and we know that there are going to be some changes in the Hope Valley world. What’s one of the more notable ones right now? Think in terms of a new young actor in the role of Little Jack. (He’s no longer a baby, so we have to change the terminology here.) According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, Hyland Goodrich is taking on the role of Elizabeth’s son (who has been aged up slightly) for the new season. In a statement via the site, Erin Krakow, who is also an executive producer, had the following to say about the addition:
TV SERIES
thecurrent-online.com

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 9: Release Date? What Will Happen Next? Promo?

The eighth episode of the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 aired Thursday, December 16, on ABC as usual. Thus ended the first half of the season. So let’s see together what happened during It Came Upon a Midnight Clear before throwing ourselves headlong into the previews of Grey’s Anatomy 18 × 09, the new crossover with Station 19.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Survivor 42 trailer: First look at cast, familiar idol twist

Close to the end of the Survivor 41 finale on CBS, the network gave us its first look at Survivor 42 premiering this March. What’s going to make it stand out?. Well, at the moment that’s a pretty good question. The trailer that you can see below gives you a first look at the cast but in terms of the gameplay, it actually feels fairly similar to what we’ve seen in season 41. The Beware Advantages are coming back, and that includes the silly three-person idol where you have to announce something in order to get it. More than likely, a few other twists from this season will return; because seasons 41 and 42 filmed back-to-back, it put production in a position where they weren’t getting viewer feedback in real-time as to what was going on.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Flash#Central City#Cw
cartermatt.com

The Rookie season 4 episode 9 promo: Is John Nolan about to propose?

With The Rookie season 4 episode 9 being the final one of the calendar year, it’s clear that the producers are planning something big. To be specific, he may be getting ready to propose to Bailey!. The promo below for this episode (titled “Breakdown”) does make it pretty clear that...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is All American new tonight on The CW, back with season 4 episode 6?

Is All American new tonight on The CW? For those wanting an answer to that, or a further look at what lies ahead, we’re happy to help!. The first thing that we can do right now is go ahead and hand down the good news, and it’s something we’re very much happy to share. There is a new episode airing on the network tonight! The hiatus was a brief one, and we’re now set to get an episode all about Senior skip day. It’s one of the many high-school traditions that the show is handing out before we get around to graduation, and the story is going to be filled with highs and lows.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 episode 7 promo: Beth’s loyalty put to the test

As you prepare for Yellowstone season 4 episode 7 this weekend, prepare for Beth Dutton to be put in the spotlight like never before. When Kelly Reilly’s character first took on the job over at Market Equities, she did so with the explicit purpose of trying to destroy the company from within. She’s absolutely capable of doing this, but she had to realize that this was not going to be easy. The likes of Caroline Warner doesn’t get where she is by trusting people with questionable motives.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

And Just Like That season 1 episode 3 return date: When’s it back?

Following today’s two-episode premiere, are you curious to learn the And Just Like That episode 3 return date? How is HBO Max rolling out the show?. We know at this point that release schedules can be incredibly confusing for a number of different shows, given that just about every streaming service opts to do their own thing. Some give you a ton of episodes at once, whereas others make you wait a little while.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

All American season 4 episode 8: Where’s the first promo?

Last night’s new episode of All American season 4 ended with a couple of big stunners. Take, for starters, the idea that Spencer could be expelled. Then, you’re also adding to this the fact that Grandpa Willy’s life is on the line, and there is a serious chance entering episode 8 that he doesn’t make it out alive.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Our Kind of People new tonight on Fox? Season 1 episode 10 promo

Is Our Kind of People new tonight on Fox? Are we about to see this crazy story deliver another series of big twists and turns?. We probably don’t have to tell you this, but this is one of the most dramatic new shows on TV. You never quite know what direction things are going to go entering a single episode, and that sense of uncertainty is a GREAT way to keep you on the edge of your seat.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Flash season 8 episode 6 return date for Grant Gustin, cast

After tonight’s new episode and the end of the “Armageddon” arc, it makes sense to what The Flash season 8 episode 6 return date. Luckily, we’ve got that covered for you within!. So what’s the bad news? It’s going to be a pretty long wait in...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 8: Amelia, Kai, and Link’s surprise

Tonight, Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 8 delivered a holiday episode, and yet Christmas is just one of the things that people will be discussing here. Take, for starters, the future of Dr. Levi Schmitt at the hospital. He made a risky decision to move forward in surgery, prior to an attending coming down. He has to live with that, and for many of the younger doctors at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, they had a little bit of a wakeup call.
TV SERIES

