The Flash season 8 episode 6 promo: Why are Nora, Bart back?

Close to the end of the Survivor 41 finale on CBS, the network gave us its first look at Survivor 42 premiering this March. What’s going to make it stand out?. Well, at the moment that’s a pretty good question. The trailer that you can see below gives you a first look at the cast but in terms of the gameplay, it actually feels fairly similar to what we’ve seen in season 41. The Beware Advantages are coming back, and that includes the silly three-person idol where you have to announce something in order to get it. More than likely, a few other twists from this season will return; because seasons 41 and 42 filmed back-to-back, it put production in a position where they weren’t getting viewer feedback in real-time as to what was going on.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO