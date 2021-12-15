ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haiti gas truck explosion kills 62, injures dozens

By Richard Pierrin, Jorge MARTINEZ, Handout
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ivd2O_0dN30Yhq00
Men pick up aluminum pieces at the site where a tanker truck exploded in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, December 14, 2021 /AFP

A massive gas truck explosion killed at least 62 people in Haiti on Tuesday, after bystanders swarmed the vehicle to collect spilled fuel -- a precious commodity in a nation plagued by acute shortages.

The blast in Haiti's second city of Cap-Haitien is the latest disaster to hit the poverty-wracked Caribbean nation, riven by gang violence and political paralysis.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry visited the scene of the tragedy, saying his heart was "broken" after meeting some of the dozens of injured in a local hospital. He later tweeted that emergency funds had been released to help deal with the tragedy.

The charred remains of the truck sat in the built-up Samarie area of the city on the country's northern coast. Surrounding buildings were burnt and scarred in the explosion.

Crowds gathered at the site, where some of the dead were left on the road in body bags.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8Yt2_0dN30Yhq00
Men strip aluminum pieces at the site where a tanker truck exploded in Cap-Haitien /AFP

"We have now counted 62 deaths," Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor said, adding that authorities were still searching for victims in nearby buildings.

Almonor described a horrific scene, saying he had seen dozens of people "burned alive" and that it was "impossible to identify them."

- Severe burns -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ka9q_0dN30Yhq00
Map of Haiti locating Cap-Haitien /AFP

The truck is believed to have flipped over after the driver lost control while swerving to avoid a motorcycle taxi.

Haiti's civil protection department confirmed the truck had crashed -- and that passers-by had rushed to collect the escaped gas, a rare commodity amid severe fuel shortages caused by the grip of criminal gangs on the capital Port-au-Prince.

"Following this accident, civilians took the chance to collect the gas by filling up makeshift receptacles -- causing a terrible explosion that led to numerous victims and major material damage," civil protection director Jerry Chandler told AFP.

Almonor said around 40 houses in the area were also damaged, but that no details were yet available on the possible victims inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2by5Ax_0dN30Yhq00
Injured people arrive at a hospital after a tanker truck exploded in Cap-Haitien -- medics said they feared they could not save all of the wounded, some of whom suffered critical burns /AFP

The Justinien University Hospital was overwhelmed with patients wounded in the blast.

"We don't have the ability to treat the number of seriously burned people," a nurse told AFP. "I'm afraid we won't be able to save them all."

A doctor at the hospital told local radio station Magik9 that two people had died there and that 40 other patients were seriously injured.

"The people are burned on more than 60 percent of their body," he said.

After visiting the hospital, Henry said: "With a broken heart, I saw the critical condition of some of our compatriots."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3exITL_0dN30Yhq00
Nearby buildings suffered major damage after the blast in Cap-Haitien /AFP

The prime minister flew in accompanied by extra health workers, and said in a tweet he had expressed "solidarity with the grieving families."

He earlier promised field hospitals would be rapidly deployed to help care for the blast victims.

Henry -- who has led the country since July after president Jovenel Moise was assassinated in a still mysterious plot -- declared a period of national mourning following the explosion.

- National fuel crisis -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47lFXj_0dN30Yhq00
The devastating scene in Haiti after a fuel truck exploded, killing at least 62 people /Cap-Haitien City Hall/AFP

Haiti has never produced enough electricity to meet the needs of its population. Even in well-off parts of the capital, the state-run Haiti electric utility only provides, at most, a few hours of power a day.

Those who can afford it rely on pricey generators, which are no help in the face of the fuel shortage caused by gangs blocking access to the country's oil terminals in the capital and its outskirts.

In recent months, more than a dozen vehicles transporting fuel have been attacked by gangs demanding ransoms for the drivers' release.

Demonstrators took to the streets as recently as Monday to protest the rise in gasoline prices.

The lack of fuel is also hitting water access, in a country where many people rely on private companies to deliver water by truck to at-home systems.

And with no guarantee of steady power or running water, health care providers have been forced to drastically cut back their services.

Chronically unstable Haiti was also plunged into a new political crisis with Moise's assassination.

Four senior Haitian law enforcement officials have been detained and several dozen arrested in connection with the investigation.

But five months after the assassination, doubts remain over who ordered the attack.

AFP

AFP

