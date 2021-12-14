ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Elon Musk Is Headed for Mars: Will Space Real Estate Be a Good Investment?

By Kristi Waterworth
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

Elon Musk has long dreamed of taking people to Mars and leaving them there (he says he'll build a habitat) and has hinted on and off about these plans for years. A recent Tweet from Musk, in passing, referred again to his Mars plan, setting off yet another flurry of people interested in the Red Planet. Can we, or can't we? When should we pack our bags for otherworldly habitation?

According to the man himself, SpaceX should be capable of taking a crew to Mars in 2026. And that's the first step, isn't it? Although NASA's plans for Mars are less solid, the space agency has been increasingly looking for outside partners to help speed up the development of space tech. So, innovations by these private firms could easily change timelines in unpredictable ways, opening up opportunities for all sorts of people, including real estate investors .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1trvfg_0dN30Hwj00

Image source: Getty Images.

Who owns space right now?

It's not enough to simply wish a thing to be so. We have to have the paperwork to prove we own our own little Martian cabanas; otherwise, it's just chaos. So, does Elon own Mars...or what's the deal there?

A company called Lunar Embassy claims to be the legitimate owner of everything in the solar system. In the early 1980s, Dennis Hope filed a claim for ownership of all the moons and planets (besides Earth) in our solar system. Invoking the 1967 International Space Treaty and the Homestead Act of 1862, he convinced the recorder's office in San Francisco to formally record his claim.

He wrote several formal letters to the United Nations, with no response, explaining his intent to subdivide and sell these pieces of real estate. In 2004, he formed a government body of sorts, called the Galactic Government, and ratified all the documents necessary through the United States Government to provide the Galactic Government with a formal constitution, a Congress, currency, and a patent office.

The Lunar Embassy has been selling pieces of the Moon and other heavenly bodies for close to 40 years now, with NASA and the UN's knowledge, and over six million people have bought claims in space. Until recently, this ownership conundrum hasn't really been a problem since no one was going to planets or moons anyway.

But with the new commercial incentives to go to space, well, we're going to need to figure this out quickly because NASA absolutely has plans to build habitable bases on the Moon and Mars.  Although plans for Mars are less solid, building basic habitats on the Moon could happen as soon as 2030, according to NASA's own assessment.

Space real estate for the bold and savvy investor

Let me first say that there are zero guarantees that you'll actually be able to access your space real estate in your lifetime, so realize that investing in space is a very long game. If you want to take a chance and buy some real estate from Lunar Embassy, well, you can go and register the random parcels you think might hit at any time, assuming their ownership stake holds as people actually make it to Mars and the Moon.

I personally don't believe their stakeholders will end up having legitimate claims because of the very method they used to claim all this land. The Homestead Act of 1862 required that an owner claiming a homestead actually use the land within five years. Also, it was repealed in 1976.

Now, on the other hand, if Elon Musk takes humanity to Mars, he or someone in his organization will find a way to make a bunch of money off of it. Condos within a Martian habitat feel like something that would be his style and easy to deed to a prospective buyer. There's literally no one there on the planet to contest the property claim.

If you're interested in buying space real estate, simply wait for one of the dozen or so companies heading out to commercialize space to get their Moon or Martian developments planned, and then buy in as soon as an offering appears. Another option would be to invest in the companies going to space , a few of which are publicly traded.

Should you buy real estate in space?

That's the real question. For a variety of reasons, I firmly believe that an investment in space is a far more solid investment than one in the metaverse.

First, space is cool. There's no one contesting that.

Second, space is full of natural resources, like gold and other useful and rare metals and minerals.

Third, a lot of commercial operations are eyeing space pretty hard right now, and their next logical step from a floating space business park is a business park secured to a surface. After all, you must have somewhere from which to direct all the mining and whatnot that will be happening.

Space real estate is definitely going to be more office and industrial than residential, at least for now, but both property types have long, solid track records here on Earth. We tend to export what we understand, and a way of making money has to go before a substantial population can appear.

I don't know whether we'll be living on other planets, but I do know that NASA is partnering with lots of capitalists right now. That's often a springboard to innovation due to the sheer amount of capital that suddenly gets freed up for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) in these kinds of situations, as well as the spark of real estate booms as heavy industrial activity is initiated.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 6/15/21

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AFP

Japanese space tourists return to Earth after 12 days on ISS

A Japanese billionaire returned to Earth Monday, after 12 days on the International Space Station where he made videos about performing mundane tasks including brushing teeth and going to the bathroom. Online fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano parachuted onto Kazakhstan's steppe at around the expected landing time of 0313 GMT Monday, along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin. Footage from the landing site, around 150 kilometres (90 miles) southeast of the central Kazakhstan town of Zhezkazgan, showed the trio smiling after being helped out of the Soyuz descent module and into evacuation vehicles in freezing, foggy conditions. "The crew is feeling good," Russia's space agency Roscosmos said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Alexandria, VA
Real Estate
Alexandria, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
techstartups.com

Elon Musk: “I came to the US with no money & graduated with over $100k in debt, despite scholarships & working 2 jobs while at school”

There are two kinds of people in the world: Those who are happy for someone else’s success and achievements and those who are resentful and jealous of others’ success. On January 7, 2021, Elon Musk surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the world’s second-richest person with a net worth of more than $185 billion.
ECONOMY
outsiderclub.com

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk Are Printing Space Cash

This company is 3D printing its way into the new space economy... Technology is the no. 1 driving force behind the world’s economy. And it’s often the smallest inventions that change the entire scope of human history. Take the period of minor global warming around the year 950,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
CNET

Spacecraft discovers 'hidden water' in Mars Grand Canyon

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Who's up for an adventure? You just need to catch a crewed spacecraft to Mars, land near a massive canyon there and go in search of hidden water. The ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) spacecraft has found evidence of "significant amounts of water" in the Valles Marineris canyon system on the red planet.
ASTRONOMY
The Atlantic

Why NASA Is Trying to Dodge the Moon

The biggest, most powerful space telescope in history is currently sitting on top of a rocket in French Guiana, on the northeastern coast of South America, awaiting its blazing departure from this planet. The James Webb Space Telescope is designed to point its 18 gold-coated mirrors into the darkness and reveal hidden wonders in the universe. But its last few months on Earth have been a little stressful.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
healththoroughfare.com

Elon Musk Brings Exhilarating Prediction About Going to Mars

Mars is not too far from Earth, compared to any known exoplanet. The Red Planet is practically “next-door”, although it’s placed at a minimum of 54.6 million kilometers. With the right tech magic, astronomers can land there one day. Humanity has sent rovers to Mars, and not...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars#Un#Getty Images#Martian#The United Nations#The Galactic Government#Congress#The Lunar Embassy
ETOnline.com

Elon Musk Brings Son X AE A-Xii to Person of the Year Event

Elon Musk may have been the guest of honor at Time's Person of the Year event but make no mistake about it, the spotlight belonged to his 1-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii. The SpaceX and Tesla chief got upstaged on Monday when he decided to bring up his and Grimes' son for the event held in his honor. The baby boy wore a pair of jeans and a cute sweater of tractor and road drawings. But there were even more adorable moments.
INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

Elon Musk Wants SpaceX to Reach Mars Using Carbon Capture. Here's How It Could Work

Eventually, everyone has a chance to follow through on their promises. Coincidentally, Elon Musk says his plans for Mars can coincide with the global push to lower the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. "SpaceX is starting a program to take CO2 out of [the] atmosphere & turn it into rocket fuel," tweeted the CEO and tech billionaire on Monday. "Please join if interested."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

NASA solar probe officially 'touches the sun' and lives to tell the tale

After spending 990 days speeding through the solar system and zipping around Venus and our home star, NASA's Parker Solar Probe has achieved the headline goal of its mission: It "touched the sun." More specifically, an instrument aboard the probe, which was launched on Aug. 12, 2018, notified scientists back...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Walmart
Space.com

Moon rock collected by Apollo 17 astronauts reveals new details about lunar evolution

A lunar rock brought to Earth nearly half a century ago is revealing new information about the moon's complex history. NASA's Apollo 17 mission left the moon to return to Earth 49 years ago Tuesday (Dec. 14) and humanity hasn't been back to our natural satellite since. In a new study, researchers examined a moon rock collected by astronauts during Apollo 17. By measuring the composition of the rock, designated "troctolite 76535," scientists have found patterns that point to a 20-million-year cooling period during the moon's history, defying previous understanding of lunar evolution.
ASTRONOMY
Indy100

Elon Musk revealed why he’s had so many children and it’s raising eyebrows

Elon Musk, who has just been named TIME’s 2021 person of the year, recently revealed why he decided to have so many children - and it had people on social media raising their eyebrows.In a Wall Street Journal virtual event last week, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO countered arguments that population control is needed worldwide.Addressing his âlatest creation, the Tesla Bot, at the WSJ’s CEO Council Summit, Musk noted that the humanoid has the potential to substitute human labour efforts.“There are not enough people, I can’t emphasise this enough. There are not enough people,” he said.He added that there are many...
CELEBRITIES
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
148K+
Followers
72K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy