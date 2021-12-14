ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is latest NBA star placed in COVID health and safety protocols

By Ben Steele, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

The NBA has been hit with a rash of players being put in the health and safety protocols. The Milwaukee Bucks are not immune.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was listed as out on the NBA injury report for the Bucks' game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. The reason given is that the two-time MVP has been placed in the health and safety protocols.

On the late Tuesday night report, guard Donte DiVincenzo was also placed into the protocol. DiVincenzo has yet to play this season as he continues his rehab from ankle surgery in June, but he was expected to return to the court Wednesday night against Indiana.

Newly signed guard Wesley Matthews Jr. had already been placed in the health and safety protocols earlier this week.

Antetokounmpo said during the team's media day before the season started that he was vaccinated .

The Bucks' injury report is getting lengthy. Khris Middleton, who left Monday's loss to the Boston Celtics after a knee injury, is listed as questionable. Center DeMarcus Cousins is listed as out for personal reasons.

Brook Lopez (back surgery) and Semi Ojeleye (right calf strain) have both been dealing with long-term injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49opQI_0dN30FBH00
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have won 12 of their last 15 games. Wendell Cruz, USA TODAY Sports

But the biggest story is Antetokounmpo, who is putting up MVP-caliber numbers again at 27.0 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

It is unclear how long Antetokounmpo will be out. Players who test positive for COVID-19 can return with two negative PCR tests within 24 hours. Until those negative tests, players must spend 10 days in isolation.

After Wednesday's game, the Bucks play at New Orleans on Friday and then back at Fiserv Forum against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. Next week, Milwaukee plays the Houston Rockets at home on Dec. 22 and then at the Dallas Mavericks the next day before a marquee home game on Christmas Day vs. the Boston Celtics.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is latest NBA star placed in COVID health and safety protocols

