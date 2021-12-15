ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Suffolk police identify 22-year-old man shot dead on Burnetts Way

By Julianna Morano, The Virginian-Pilot
 6 days ago

Police have identified the man killed in a fatal shooting in the 200 block of Burnetts Way in Suffolk on Tuesday night , according to an updated news release.

Tre’von Antonyo Lewis, 22, of Suffolk, was pronounced dead at the scene after officers responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

As officers continued to investigate, residents of the Suffolk neighborhood were told to expect delays on Burnetts Way and a large police presence in the area going into Tuesday night.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to submit a tip online to the Suffolk Police Department or call 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.

Julianna Morano, 323-553-2644, julianna.morano@virginiamedia.com

