UPDATE: State Allows San Francisco to Maintain Existing COVID Masking Rules

 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Health officials in San Francisco on Tuesday announced that the California Department of Public Health would allow the city to keep its existing mask mandate in place.

State health officials on Monday confirmed that an alarming increase in COVID-19 case rates would lead California to reinstitute an indoor mask mandate and other restrictions starting December 15 .

According to San Francisco officials, the CDPH’s latest release on plans to reestablish the statewide indoor COVID masking mandate due to rising COVID case rates attributed to spread from the Omicron and Delta variants stated that the “CDPH will allow counties like San Francisco, which have kept masking in place for most indoor settings since August in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, to maintain their existing health orders around masking.”

Info from CADPH: Renewed Mask Mandate | Travel Advisory

“This refinement acknowledges the hard work of the people of San Francisco throughout the pandemic, including the ways in which we have maintained reasonable protections heading into the holiday season,” the statement issued by the SFDPH read. “This means that stable cohorts of 100% fully vaccinated people in select settings like workspaces and gyms will continue to be allowed to remove masks when the necessary safety measures have been met. Other aspects of the City’s health order requiring indoor masking in most indoor public settings remain in effect.”

Only Solano and Marin counties among Bay Area counties don’t currently have an indoor mask mandate in place. The statewide mandate will have much more of an impact outside the region.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health Twitter account on Monday posted that the city would comply with the new requirements for indoor masking going into effect on Wednesday.

“Indoor masking in SF will largely go unchanged, however we are suspending exemptions for work settings and gyms,” the statement said.

The mandate drew a mixed reaction from the front lines in the battle against the virus .

UC-San Francisco Infectious Disease expert Dr. Monica Gandhi believes any new restrictions imposed should be based on local vaccination rates and hospitalizations, not the state count of cases.

“What’s on my mind is trust,” she told KPIX 5. “The trust of us as a population to believe our public health officials are following science.”

Gandhi points to Marin County, where for the last month mask mandates were lifted and hospitalizations remained very low. She also draws similar conclusions from Southern California.

“OC (Orange County) did not mask,” she said. “L.A. did. Zero difference in cases and hospitalizations because they had the same vaccination rate, which proves how strong vaccination is and how powerful an intervention it is over masking.”

Health officials said San Francisco will be updating its main order by Wednesday to conform to changes being made on a statewide level this week regarding testing for children under 12 in mega-event settings and with other minor refinements.

“We will continue following the data especially around severe disease/hospitalizations and will make further adjustments to San Francisco’s health order if needed,” the statement said. Residents were asked to refer to other changes in state requirements around testing for mega-events, and recommendations for travelers returning to the state on the California Department of Public Health website .

Related
CBS San Francisco

Marin, Sonoma Counties Report First COVID Omicron Cases; ‘Unwelcome News At This Stage In The Pandemic’

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – Health officials in Marin and Sonoma counties reported their first cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant on Friday, as its rapid spread raises concerns in the North Bay and throughout the Bay Area. Marin County public health officer Dr. Matt Willis confirmed Friday that a vaccinated resident who recently returned to the San Francisco Bay Area from a trip to the East Coast was the county’s first case. Willis added that the individual — who was in self isolation with mild symptoms — was fully vaccinated but had not yet received a booster shot. “This confirms what we...
SONOMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Busy San Mateo Vaccination Clinic to Close Until Early January

SAN MATEO (KPIX) — As of Saturday afternoon, no cases of the Omicron variant have been reported to the San Mateo County Health Department. However, evidence of the variant has been detected in the waste water, according to county health officials. Public health officials and experts across the Bay Area say the variant is spreading rapidly. “A booster dose as soon as you are eligible is essential to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19,” said Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County health officer, in a press release. “Even if you were fully vaccinated earlier this year, a booster will increase your...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

‘I See a Deluge of Omicron;’ Santa Clara County Health Officer Urges Boosters As COVID Variant Cases Rise

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County health officials made an urgent plea for residents to receive their COVID-19 vaccine boosters Thursday, as cases of the rapidly spreading omicron variant are rising. Dr. Sara Cody, the county’s public health director, made a dire prediction about the weeks ahead as the variant spreads and cases rise. “When I look around the corner ahead, what I see is a deluge of omicron. What I see is perhaps one of the most challenging moments we have yet in the pandemic,” Cody said at a news conference Thursday. “And I think it’s challenging because it’s...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Growing Omicron Variant Outbreak On The Minds Of Holiday Travelers At SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The holiday rush is on at San Francisco International Airpirt, but some are feeling uneasy amid warnings of omicron cases spreading across the country and the globe. Besia Rose is flying to New York, which is seeing the fastest spread of the omicron variant in the country. “It makes me nervous, but I’m boosted, and my son’s very good at wearing a mask so we’re going, we’re going to see my newborn baby brother,” she said. But she’s already adjusted her vacation plans. “I’m not seeing a friend tomorrow, because her boyfriend just tested positive...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gov. Newsom Unveils Funding To Combat Retail Crime; Acknowledges Concerns Even As Stats Show Crime is Down

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The governor was back in the Bay Area Friday, talking about crime, and he’s not alone. Leaders around the area have been sounding alarms – as some point to overall crime numbers trending down. “These organized retail mobs are expressing themselves in a way that has a profound impact on our feelings of safety,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday at the California Highway Patrol facility in Dublin. Retail crime was Newsom’s target Friday as he announced more plans to crack down on the eye-popping scenes that have been making headlines. The governor unveiled a plan to distribute...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mayor London Breed Declares State Of Emergency In San Francisco’s Troubled Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Mayor London Breed declared a local state of emergency in San Francisco’s crime-ridden Tenderloin District Friday, allowing the city officials to waive certain laws to quickly address a rising tide of deadly fentanyl overdoses. The proclamation was an enhancement of the emergency intervention Breed rolled out earlier this week that would deploy additional police officers to the 50-square block neighborhood to target surging gun violence and open-air drug dealing. The state of emergency now will bring in additional health care services. Breed made the announcement of the state of emergency during a press conference Friday. Raw Video: San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County Coroner Investigating Homeless Deaths Amid Plunging Temperatures

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office is investigating a number of recent homeless deaths possibly related to “cold exposure/hypothermia.” In an email to KPIX, officials said the investigation into the cause of the deaths was still ongoing and no other information was available. The coroner also did not say how many deaths were being investigated. The weather has turned cold in the San Francisco Bay Area and combined with strong downpours from a series of storms this week has created miserable conditions for those living on the streets. Temperatures plunged into the low 30s early Friday and forecasters...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID Omicron Surge Means Vaccine Clinics Reopening; Boosters, Testing Now On Many Holiday To-Do Lists

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — With the recent urgent plea for people to get their COVID-19 booster shots, free walk-up vaccination clinics are needed more than ever, especially as we enter the holiday season. One such vaccination clinic in Oakland has reopened after its abrupt closure due to a shortage of vaccine and staff. Now, the site at 250 Frank Ogawa Plaza is in full operation again and it didn’t take long for word to get out. “I got my first shots in the spring and so now is the time especially with omicron to get the booster shot,” said Oakland resident Sean...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mixed Reaction From Bay Area Heath Experts To State’s Indoor Mask Mandate

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Citing an alarming increase in COVID-19 case rates, state health officials will require all residents, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status, to wear masks indoors for at least a month. The mandate, which goes into effect on Wednesday, drew a mixed reaction from the front lines in the battle against the virus. UC-San Francisco Infectious Disease expert Dr. Monica Gandhi believes any new restrictions imposed should be based on local vaccination rates and hospitalizations, not the state count of cases. “What’s on my mind is trust,” she told KPIX 5. “The trust of us as a population to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

South Bay Homeless Advocates Paint Tombstones to Mark Cold Weather Deaths

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Advocates for the homeless say at least five people died in one night this week because of the cold weather and they say city and county leaders need to do more to prevent this from happening again. “It’s graphic, it’s in your face, it’s undeniable, it really strikes a chord with people,” said Shaunn Cartwright with Unhoused Response Group. “Now when people are dead, you can’t say anything, you can’t say I’m sorry.” Shaunn Cartwright with Unhoused Response Group the paints names and ages of people who died while unhoused in San Jose Cartwright and other members of URG...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Facing Pandemic-Depressed Business, Bay Area Restaurants Struggle to Stay Open

BERKELEY (KPIX) — Restaurants have struggled throughout the pandemic and many were hoping this holiday season would give them a boost. Last year, restaurants were getting ready to package up holiday meals to go. This year, in-person dining is back but the question is: how long can restaurateurs continue to serve? Thursday night at Revival Bar and Kitchen on Shattuck Avenue in Berkeley was a busy one but business is not back to pre-pandemic levels. “This industry was definitely affected by the pandemic,” said chef/owner Amy Murray. “They say half of the workforce has disappeared and that’s what it feels like.” Murray added...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Water Damage to Underground Electrical Vaults Leads To Power Outages In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Water from storms earlier this week damaged an underground electrical vault in San Francisco, causing power outages in the city’s financial district Friday morning that lasted until that evening. PG&E officials said they first received reports of the power outage in San Francisco’s Financial District at around 6:24 a.m. Initially 2,100 customers lost power. While investigating the outage, crews discovered weather-related damage to an underground electric vault on Mission Street, caused by heavy rainfall earlier, which had collected in the vault. According to officials, utility workers often have to empty water from the vaults to access...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
