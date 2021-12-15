ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

Local artist shows how to create a great DIY Christmas

By Lonnie Burstein Hewitt
Encinitas Advocate
Encinitas Advocate
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29sDP5_0dN2yPnl00

Gertrud Mueller Nelson does not spend time and money shopping for Christmas decorations.

She makes her own and encourages others to do the same. And what she makes is not only wonderful to look at, but fun to put together—as a solitary or family activity that really brings out the true holiday spirit.

At the heart of her annual DIY Christmas is a book she originally wrote in 2002 titled Build Your Own Bethlehem: A Nativity Scene and Activity Book for Christmastime. It’s a colorful book full of pop-out figures—the baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph, the three Magi, and an assortment of angels, saints, shepherds and animals that can be positioned in different ways and in different places during the holiday season.

But what really makes things special is adding your own personal touches—pinecones or fallen leaves you find on a walk through your neighborhood, or some small objects that mean something to you. Thinking about what you can add to each scene is part of the process; it makes you become more attentive to your surroundings and brings out your own creativity. And it’s even more fun when the activity is shared.

Gert Nelson, an artist, writer and educator whose home base is now Encinitas, comes from a large family where creativity was always practiced and encouraged. Born in Germany, raised in Minnesota, and living in California since 1968, she took what she learned from her mother—who had a PhD in sociology and a gift for sculpting angelic figures in wood and clay—and passed it along to her children, who have passed it along to theirs.

“I originally created the figures in the book for my kids,” she said. “They were all black-and- white, and the kids would color them. Then somebody said: ‘If you color them yourself, we’ll turn it into a book and publish it.’ And that’s what happened.”

Every year, there are new variations in the scenes she creates; it’s never the same thing twice. When she goes for a walk, she’s always looking, discovering, picking up pinecones, seedpods or pebbles and thinking of ways to repurpose them.

“That’s where the art is,” she says. And she offers visitors a chance to participate by adding their own found objects, or even creating their own book.

It’s a great way to say bye-bye to the constant pressure to buy-buy and wake up to your own creative nature—a real holiday gift. And it’s a gift that keeps on giving when the holidays are over. Best of all, like Gertrud Nelson, anyone can do it…starting now.

To order a signed copy of Build Your Own Bethlehem, contact the author at gertmuellernelson@gmail.com

This story originally appeared in Encinitas Advocate .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

How to create a Christmas tablescape fit for a festive feast

For many, Christmas dinner is the most highly anticipated meal of the year – so if there's one day to decorate your table, this is it.The tradition of decorating dining tables took off in the late 18th century, during the Enlightenment, when the aristocracy flirted with fantasy and whimsical creations as a form of expression.Laying the table is a tradition shrouded in pomp and ceremony and subtly builds festive excitement, like the wrapping on your presents and lights on your Christmas tree.Whether you prefer the classic table fashions of the French siècle des Lumières or the hip styles of today,...
HOME & GARDEN
Photofocus

How to create monochromatic Christmas portraits with one light

Brainstorming for your Christmas portrait projects this year? You might want to switch things up and do a monochromatic shoot. One thing to note though — just because it says monochromatic doesn’t mean it’s limited to black and white. In the video above, fashion and portrait photographer Lindsay Adler shows us how she works with color for some monochromatic Christmas portraits!
PHOTOGRAPHY
themerrythought.com

DIY Mini Christmas Trees

I have been collecting so many mini Christmas trees lately! And even still – it wasn’t enough haha! So I decided to make a bunch of DIY mini Christmas trees of my own. I wanted to make a simple version of the ceramic version sold at Target this year. And then I added in some natural fuzzy ones and fresh greenery ones. I think the three of them mesh really well together and they’ve been the perfect addition to my Christmas decor!
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Encinitas, CA
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
Local
California Entertainment
Encinitas, CA
Entertainment
Encinitas, CA
Lifestyle
cityline.tv

How To Create DIY Succulent Trees In 5 Easy Steps

For a bit of festive fun, here is how to make our own DIY Succulent trees!. Step 1: The first step is to build your form out of chicken wire. Step 2: Then you’re going to fill the form with sphagnum moss. Step 3: Then you’re going to use...
HOME & GARDEN
KATU.com

Local Cake Artist Liz Marek on New Disney Show "Foodtastic"

The new food-sculpting competition show, "Foodtastic", features Portland cake artist Liz Marek. She joined us to share what it was like to compete on the show with Team Baker & The Beasts!. Each episode is rooted in iconic Disney lore, stories and characters and the food-based builds are an extension...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Soaps In Depth

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Christmas Drama!

The holidays bring drama and surprises in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers! The kids are excited about Christmas, and Eric and Quinn seem to be in a good place. But Brooke remains wary of Taylor’s return and Steffy is furious when Sheila arrives to celebrate the holiday with Finn! This could get complicated!
ENTERTAINMENT
Fox 19

Local embroidery artist creates surreal pet portraits

Grand Canyon National Park has named Dean Regas, Astronomer for the Cincinnati Observatory, to be its next Astronomer in Residence. Regas will educate visitors and rangers at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, in Arizona for a month. The Astronomer in Residence program offers professional and amateur astronomers, educators, scientists, writers, and visual and performing artists the opportunity to practice and share their discipline under one of the most pristine night skies in the United States.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Christmas#Diy#Sociology#Creativity#Magi
Mic

If you're cheap but want to give nice gifts, you'll love these 65 things

When you are shopping for gifts, it’s tempting to just buy everyone a Tesla — but someone would have to pay for that. Since there are only about 2,500 billionaires in the world who can entertain that sort of frivolity, chances are you might be more interested in budget-friendly buys. Yes, the rest of us like to keep the price tag of gifts down to something that won’t bankrupt our cute little bank accounts. That means we have to be clever. Instead of buying the obvious luxury automobile, we have to think hard about what people need or want, and then find something they wouldn’t think to get for themselves (even if it’s within their budget). That takes research. But I’ve got you covered. If you're cheap but want to give good gifts, you'll love these 65 things.
SHOPPING
Insider

Well-off parents are fighting over secondhand Christmas gifts and flipping them for extra cash amid the supply-chain crunch

IStock; Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images; Rebecca Zisser/Insider. Supply-chain issues have limited stocks of hot Christmas toys, leading well-off parents to buy used. One parent paid nearly four times the retail price for a secondhand version of a hard-to-find toy. A few parents are taking advantage, flipping toys on Facebook Marketplace for...
SHOPPING
Hello Magazine

25 holiday gifts under $25: Presents they'll love that only LOOK expensive

When it comes to shopping for holiday presents, it's the thought that counts, of course - but finding an amazing holiday gift under $25 is something we can all appreciate. We've found amazing holiday gifts from brands like Lululemon, Coach and Skims, and your favorite stores, too, from Target to Nordstrom - and they all come in at $25 or less.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
Elite Daily

Christmas May Not Be Holly Or Jolly For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Christmastime brings many things — cold weather, chestnuts roasting, and Mariah Carey, to name a few — but despite the cheeriness many people feel during this time of year, others may have a more difficult time getting into the holiday spirit. Since Capricorn season is still in full swing, this earthy cardinal sign energy is pushing many zodiac signs to prioritize their goals and ambitions as the year comes to an end, but not everyone enjoys the Saturnian energy of this season. In fact, Christmas 2021 will be the worst for these unlucky zodiac signs — Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius — because their energy differs strongly from the disciplined, structured energy of Capricorn.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Freaking Out As Hot Dogs Are Listed 'Out Of Stock'

Costco's hot dogs are a big deal. The obsession started in 1984 with a hot dog cart parked outside a San Diego warehouse where the signature item was sold for $1.50. As Costco Connection illustrates, some things never change. Not only did the original hot dog cart operator, Jay de Geus, still work at Costco in 2009 (then as a regional food-service supervisor), but hot dogs still cost $1.50. And as a bonus, the hot dog now comes with a 20-ounce soda and the original Hebrew National hot dogs have been switched out for Kirkland dogs, which are 10% larger (via Reader's Digest).
SAN DIEGO, CA
Encinitas Advocate

Encinitas Advocate

Encinitas, CA
72
Followers
243
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Encinitas Advocate covers New Encinitas, Old Encinitas, Cardiff-by-the-Sea, Olivenhain, and Leucadia.

 https://www.encinitasadvocate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy