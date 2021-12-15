ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Gordo: Blues build team strength while battling through injuries, illness

By Jeff Gordon
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough their season-long struggle with injuries and COVID-19, the Blues have demonstrated individual toughness and a collective drive to succeed. Credit coach Craig Berube for keeping things together during this chaotic campaign. Credit the team leaders for spurring the club forward while it blended in one fill-in player after...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Lindgren
Person
David Perron
Person
Craig Berube
Person
Justin Faulk
Person
Jon Gillies
Person
Brayden Schenn
Person
Tyler Bozak
Person
Jason Motte
Person
Nathan Walker
Person
Logan Brown
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Team#Blues#Bubble Hockey#Covid
markerzone.com

PAVELSKI BECOMES EXTREMELY EMOTIONAL WHEN ASKED ABOUT TANNER KERO HIT

After Tanner Kero was laid out by Chicago Blackhawks Brett Connolly, lots of emotions were felt by Stars players, especially Joe Pavelski. The 37-year-old knows all too well how it feels to be injured and knocked unconscious by a cheap hit. On April 23, 2019 in Game 7 of the San Jose Sharks versus the Vegas Golden Knights, Pavelski faced a very similar situation. He took a cross-check from Cody Eakin before being hit again by Paul Stastny which resulted in him landing head first on the ice. Pavelski laid still on the ice bleeding from the injury he sustained and teammates started surrounding their then captain.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Pity Points Piling Up, Another Ugly Hit, Red-Hot Rookie Reichel, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

While the result was the same two nights in-a-row for the Blackhawks, the feeling surrounding each result was different. After a disappointing effort against the Nashville Predators on Friday night, Chicago had a much more spirited comeback effort against the Dallas Stars on Saturday night. Unfortunately, each game ended in an overtime loss for the Blackhawks and they now face their first losing streak since Derek King took over as head coach.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Practice Report: Battling Through It

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes, or rather, the select few from the roster that are healthy and able to, took to the ice Monday morning for a practice at Wake Competition Center. Already without seven players to start the day due to COVID-19 Protocols, the team's list grew once...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Best Podcast in Baseball: Big Stories of 2021, Bigger Storylines for 2022

Should St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports columnist Ben Frederickson be able to decorate a window at his house with a "major award"? He turns this question -- which definitely has legs -- over to the listeners of the Best Podcast in Baseball. And that's just the beginning. As BPIB nears its 10th year in the podcast game, Frederickson joins St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold to discuss the biggest stories of the past year for the St. Louis Cardinals. The acquisition of Nolan Arenado, a record 17-game winning streak, and the abrupt, confusing firing of the manager -- any of those would have been the biggest story of a non-championship season. And they all happened in 2021. The answer on what was the biggest shapes how the Cardinals should be viewed in 2022, and the podcast explores the rising expectations, the storylines, and who specifically is in the spotlight as the Cardinals also reach a decade milestone. That is, a decade without a title.
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mizzou down three more starters for Armed Forces Bowl

Missouri will be more shorthanded than initially believed for Wednesday's Armed Forces Bowl against Army. Three starters for the Tigers (6-6) were ruled out with injuries, the team announced Monday: tight end Niko Hea, defensive tackle Akial Byers and safety Martez Manuel. Also, backup offensive linemen Bobby Lawrence and Zeke Powell are unavailable with injuries. The Tigers kick off against Army (8-4) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Fort Worth, Texas.
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hummel: 2022 Cardinals predictions and revisiting 'Macho Man' Randy Savage in the Cards' system

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans. Q: Do the Cardinals need a leadoff hitter in order to decrease their reliance on home runs?. A: Tommy Edman scored 91 runs, stole 30 bases and had 41 doubles. His two-base-hit total and steals put him at the top of both those categories in the league this past season. If he could walk more — and I think he can — I don't see leadoff as a big problem.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy