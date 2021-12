Current Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 4-5; Illinois 7-3 The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head to State Farm Center at 1 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Red Flash will be strutting in after a win while Illinois will be stumbling in from a loss.

