ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Some road closures due to inclement weather

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R2nKR_0dN2xrHm00

Rainy and snowy weather conditions in Southern Nevada on Tuesday led to the closure of some roads.

Weather need-to-know: Valley rain, mountain snow, and an overnight wind advisory

Northbound state Route 160 was closed from Las Vegas to Pahrump as of 6 p.m. "Crews are working to clear the roads and get traffic moving," the Nye County Sheriff's Office said. As of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the roadway had reopened.

Additionally, the Nye County Sheriff's Office asked residents to avoid all unnecessary travel due to road conditions.

Lee Canyon Road was closed between Mt. Charleston and U.S. 95. Approximately 7 inches of snow had fallen at Lee Canyon as of 5 p.m. Tuesday and between 8 and 12 inches total were in the forecast. As of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the road closure was no longer in effect.

This report will be updated if and when more closures are announced.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic
City
Pahrump, NV
Local
Nevada Traffic
City
Mount Charleston, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy