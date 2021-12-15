ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kevin Love embracing new role with Cavaliers as Rockets visit

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38jAmy_0dN2xosp00

Kevin Love and Ricky Rubio have thrived as veterans off the bench for the upstart Cleveland Cavaliers, who moved into fourth place in the Eastern Conference with their 105-94 victory over the Miami Heat Monday, the Cavaliers’ fourth consecutive win and eighth in the last 10 games.

But Love produced such an exceptional stat line in the triumph — 23 points, all in the second half, plus nine rebounds — that it begged the question: How did Love accept the reserve assignment from Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff given the youngsters Cleveland usually starts?

“I have trust in J.B. That’s just what it comes down to,” Love said. “I’ve had a great relationship with him since I came into this league, and he was the first coach to really believe in me in this league.

“I listen to J.B. I see eye to eye with him. And for me, it was easy to buy in when I saw how hard these guys work, how they show up to work every single day and just chase the game. I love it. It’s infectious to be around.”

The Cavaliers will look to remain hot when they host the Houston Rockets Wednesday. Love (11.9 points, 7.2 rebounds) and Rubio (12.8 points, 6.3 assists) have been integral to the Cavaliers’ success as thirtysomethings who remain productive and provide the necessary support for a starting five all under the age of 25.

Love and Rubio both got their NBA start with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and they had similar experiences as rookies three years apart, experiences that play a role in their present approach.

“As rookies, we were both immature and we didn’t really have the vets to put us in the place to have success in this league but also take it on ourselves to take that next step,” Love said. “But I think we’ve grown in the process and I think that’s why we’re able to not only buy in, I think that has come with us allowing ourselves to celebrate each other.

“And that’s everybody in this lineup, everybody in this organization. I think it just comes with experience.”

Like Cleveland, the Rockets have won eight of 10 with their latest victory featuring a bit of a twist from their recently concluded seven-game winning streak.

Whereas the Rockets developed an ability to build leads and hold on in white-knuckle fashion during their streak, they rallied from a 19-point deficit in beating the Atlanta Hawks 132-126 Monday. Houston scored 44 points in the fourth quarter and outscored the Hawks by 19 in the period, as guards Eric Gordon and D.J. Augustin combined for 26 in the fourth.

Critical to the Rockets’ comeback was Houston coach Stephen Silas’ decision to stick with the makeshift lineup that got the Rockets back into contention. Down the stretch, Houston had just two starters in the game, Gordon and forward Jae’Sean Tate, playing alongside reserves KJ Martin, rookie Alperen Sengun and Augustin. The gambit worked.

“I just had a gut feeling to roll with the group that was really playing well and brought the energy,” Silas said.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Kevin Love keeps bringing the positive energy and the production for red-hot Cavaliers

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - Kevin Love’s playing time may be down for the Cavaliers this season, but his impact is up in a big way. Love, in his 14th NBA season and eighth with the Cavs, tallied 15 points, a team-high seven rebounds, four assists and a steal in Saturday’s 119-90 win over the undermanned Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night at the Fiserv Forum. Love did all that in 23 minutes and 3 seconds of playing time.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Eric Gordon
Person
Ricky Rubio
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis MRI reveal is bad news for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will miss at least four weeks. Davis got injured on Friday night as the Lakers lost 110-92 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the season, Davis is averaging 23.3 points per game and 9.9 rebounds.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Yardbarker

Watch: Shaquille O'Neal goes off on Lakers star Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers came into the season as one of the perceived favorites to win a championship. Now, more than a third of the way through the season, it has become abundantly clear that folks were extremely overly optimistic as it pertains to LA. The Lakers are currently 16-14...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

29K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy