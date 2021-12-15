ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson names new coordinators after both left for head coaching jobs

Clemson promoted Brandon Streeter to offensive coordinator and Wes Goodwin to defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tuesday, replacing two coordinators who left to take over other programs.

Previous defensive coordinator Brent Venables accepted the head coaching job at Oklahoma, while former offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is now in charge at Virginia.

Streeter was Clemson’s quarterbacks coach and will retain that title in addition to the promotion. He has served as both the run-game coordinator and pass-game coordinator at different points for Clemson since joining the staff in 2015.

Goodwin was a senior defensive assistant. Safeties coach Mickey Conn was also given the role of co-defensive coordinator Tuesday, though primary defensive play-calling duties will belong to Goodwin.

Goodwin is wrapping up his 10th overall season at Clemson amid his second tenure with the program.

“I’m just really, really excited about the people that we have in place,” head coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. “I’ve always taken a lot of pride in developing our players and developing our team, but I also take a lot of pride in developing our staff.”

Clemson, which finished the regular season 9-3 and will play Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl, also lost athletic director Dan Radakovich, who left to take the same position at Miami. A full-time replacement has not been hired.

–Field Level Media

