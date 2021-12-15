Children’s mental health nonprofit in Greenfield gets $100K donation

GREENFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts nonprofit that provides mental health services for children overcoming sexual and physical abuse has received a $100,000 donation.

The donation for the Greenfield-based Children’s Advocacy Center of Franklin County and North Quabbin Inc. will be spread out over 10 years, officials tell The Recorder.

Director Irene Woods said the money will go a long way to supporting the center’s services and annual budgeting. The nonprofit is funded almost entirely by grants or donations.

The rolling donation from the Gagne Wealth Management Group will be used to expand the center’s mental health services, so children reporting abuse can receive free and consistent care, she said.

Instead of having to be referred to a different agency that may be expensive and require insurance, Woods said children will be able to come to the Children’s Advocacy Center for mental health support.

Merrill Gagne, of Gagne Wealth Management Group, said he wanted to give the rolling donation to support and further the center’s mission.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.