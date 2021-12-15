ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, MA

Children’s mental health nonprofit in Greenfield gets $100K donation

WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46d5Nw_0dN2up8100

GREENFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts nonprofit that provides mental health services for children overcoming sexual and physical abuse has received a $100,000 donation.

The donation for the Greenfield-based Children’s Advocacy Center of Franklin County and North Quabbin Inc. will be spread out over 10 years, officials tell The Recorder.

Worker-owned pickles company celebrates 20 years

Director Irene Woods said the money will go a long way to supporting the center’s services and annual budgeting. The nonprofit is funded almost entirely by grants or donations.

The rolling donation from the Gagne Wealth Management Group will be used to expand the center’s mental health services, so children reporting abuse can receive free and consistent care, she said.

Instead of having to be referred to a different agency that may be expensive and require insurance, Woods said children will be able to come to the Children’s Advocacy Center for mental health support.

Merrill Gagne, of Gagne Wealth Management Group, said he wanted to give the rolling donation to support and further the center’s mission.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenfield, MA
Society
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
City
Greenfield, MA
Greenfield, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Greenfield, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Society
WWLP

Berkshire County vocational school taking donations for fellow vocational school in Mayfield, Kentucky

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — Another local effort is hoping to boost the people of Kentucky following a devastating tornado earlier this month. McCann Technical School has been taking donations of everyday items since Friday in an effort to assist a fellow vocational school in Mayfield, Kentucky. Over a hundred boxes have already been filled […]
NORTH ADAMS, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Ap#North Quabbin Inc
WWLP

New York hospital reports moms after poppy seeds yield positive drug tests

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) and National Advocates for Pregnant Women (NAPW) filed human rights complaints on behalf of two moms who were drug tested while giving birth. They said Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown reported the mothers to child protective services over false positives caused […]
MIDDLETOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Charities
WWLP

WWLP

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy