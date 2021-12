Austin police were called to the Barton Creek Mall on reports of shots being fired, in what turned out to actually be a smash-and-grab robbery of a jewelry store. Police say glass being broken at the store sounded like gunshots to some of the shoppers who began to flee the mall. Moviegoers at the AMC Theater say the screen went black and an announcement was made to evacuate. Police say they later determined it was a smash-and-grab at the Helzberg Diamonds store involving the thieves breaking glass. No one was hurt.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO