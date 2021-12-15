ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sununu Gets Heat Over Mask Remarks and Vaccination Delays

By Nancy West
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu is taking heat about his comments on mask wearing in a Face the Nation interview and the state’s sluggish vaccination rate when some are complaining they can’t get a booster appointment or child’s vaccination until after Christmas. Sununu expected his...

indepthnh.org

Chris Sununu
Margaret Brennan
Union Leader

On 'Face the Nation,' Gov. Sununu likens mask mandate to time in 'penalty box'

Gov. Chris Sununu defended not having a mask mandate in New Hampshire despite rising COVID-19 cases, saying for fully vaccinated people who have received booster shots it’s like serving time in a “penalty box.”. Sununu made the comments during an appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday....
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Sununu Restates COVID-19 Crisis in Hospitals; Faces Criticism for ‘Inaction’ and Abortion

CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu reiterated what he said last week relative to actions he is taking relative to the dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. And critics wonder why his actions don’t directly involve reducing the spread of the virus, but instead expand hospital beds and participation in a federal lawsuit that now allows some health-care workers to avoid being vaccinated.
thelcn.com

Masks or vaccines mandated in NY businesses

Masks must be worn in all New York indoor public spaces unless the business or establishment has a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for patrons starting Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday. Acting State Health Department Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett issued a determination Friday to solidify the statewide requirement for all staff...
Nashua Telegraph

Sununu opens four new vaccination sites

PLYMOUTH – Demand for COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots have increased so much recently that many people have complained about long waits, prompting Gov. Chris Sununu to open four new fixed sites on Tuesday. Elementary school student Fiona LeBlanc and her family from Campton waited three hours Monday night at...
NHPR

Sununu says he's OK with town mask mandates; opposes one statewide

Hours before Keene officials enacted an indoor face-mask mandate Thursday, Gov. Chris Sununu said while he has nothing against those rules for local communities, a statewide mandate doesn’t make sense. Sununu also said at his weekly news conference that he’s not in favor of requiring masks in state buildings,...
Syracuse.com

Real patriots get vaccinated and wear masks (Your letters)

Real patriots get vaccinated and wear masks. Real patriots have respect and concern for the health of their fellow citizens. Getting vaccinated is not a political statement, it’s the best solution to a public health crisis. COVID is not a hoax. Just ask the friends and families of the 800,000 Americans who have thus far lost their lives to this insidious illness. Or ask the healthcare workers who are being stretched to the breaking point trying to save the lives of the unvaccinated patients overwhelming hospitals in all parts of our country.
CBS Boston

Federal Government Sending Paramedics To New Hampshire, Vermont To Fight COVID Surge

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire and Vermont are among the six states who will receive emergency response teams to help them fight coronavirus, President Biden announced. The president released multiple initiatives Tuesday, to help states deal with the sudden surge of the Omicron variant. The response teams, which are also headed to Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Arizona, will be deployed immediately. Each team includes more than 100 clinical personnel and paramedics. FEMA is also assembling hundreds of ambulances and medical teams that will help states move patients to other facilities if a hospital fills up. New Hampshire and Vermont each have 30 paramedics headed their way. Eight are headed to Maine. New Hampshire and Maine will also receive ventilators from the federal government. The Administration plans to send 330 to states around the country. Half a billion at-home, rapid tests will be purchased by the federal government and distributed for free this winter.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

