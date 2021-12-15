Sununu Gets Heat Over Mask Remarks and Vaccination Delays

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire and Vermont are among the six states who will receive emergency response teams to help them fight coronavirus, President Biden announced. The president released multiple initiatives Tuesday, to help states deal with the sudden surge of the Omicron variant. The response teams, which are also headed to Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Arizona, will be deployed immediately. Each team includes more than 100 clinical personnel and paramedics. FEMA is also assembling hundreds of ambulances and medical teams that will help states move patients to other facilities if a hospital fills up. New Hampshire and Vermont each have 30 paramedics headed their way. Eight are headed to Maine. New Hampshire and Maine will also receive ventilators from the federal government. The Administration plans to send 330 to states around the country. Half a billion at-home, rapid tests will be purchased by the federal government and distributed for free this winter.

VERMONT STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO