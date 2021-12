RLJE Films disturbs An Unquiet Grave on VOD, Digital HD and DVD on January 18, 2022, Bloody Disgusting learned. “A year after losing his wife in a car crash, Jamie convinces her sister, Ava, to return with him to the site of the accident and help him perform a strange ritual. But as the night wears on, it becomes clear that he has darker intentions. An Unquiet Grave is an exploration of grief, and the harm we cause when we don’t take responsibility for our own healing.”

