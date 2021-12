The white hot housing market may have sent home prices soaring in 2021, but there are still some places that remain undervalued — for now. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) looked over the roughly 400 housing markets in the United States and identified 10 as “hidden gems,” all of which are located in South and Southwest. These markets are attracting new residents because of strong wage and job growth, younger populations and good access to broadband service (a critical piece of infrastructure for remote workers).

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO