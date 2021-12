This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. TransUnion, JPMorgan Chase and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court for claims under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The lawsuit was brought by Berry & Associates; and Armor Law on behalf of Natasha Ann Davis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-05127, Davis v. Experian Information Solutions, Inc. et al.

LAW ・ 3 DAYS AGO