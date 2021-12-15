ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Rage Against the Machine’s Brad Wilk Falls for Santa Monica Spanish Revival

By Wendy Bowman
Dirt
Dirt
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ad19_0dN2qc2e00

At the beginning of 2021, Brad Wilk sold his $6.2 million marital home just blocks from the beach in Santa Monica — and made a hefty $2.7 million profit in doing so. Now the Rage Against the Machine drummer has settled into another nearby villa, doling out $5.4 million in an off-market deal for a slightly smaller but no less attractive Spanish Colonial Revival-style house situated just a short jaunt inland.

The sellers were acting couple Galen Gering and wife Jenna — he a veteran soap opera star on “Days of Our Lives,” and she best-known for her role on the English-speaking telenovela “Miami Sands”; the pair picked up the place way back in 2003 for $1.4 million before embarking on an extensive renovation of the 1920s premises.

Wilk’s two-story stucco and terracotta-tile roof house rests on a compact 0.17-acre parcel secured by walls and a gated entrance that leads into a landscaped front courtyard. Once inside, four bedrooms and 4.5 baths are spread across a little over 3,600 square feet of living space punctuated throughout by Spanish tile, hardwood floors, arched doorways and vintage light fixtures; there’s also a detached guesthouse, not to mention almost every size of window imaginable.

Among the highlights: a living room sporting the original Batchelder tile fireplace and formal dining room with French doors that open to an al fresco dining patio. From there, a gourmet kitchen is outfitted with high-end Viking appliances, and includes an apron-front sink, a center island, walk-in pantry, and windowed breakfast nook boasting a built-in table and banquette. Elsewhere on the lower level are two bedrooms, plus a fireside family room.

Upstairs, the sumptuous master retreat hosts a fireplace, balcony and walk-in closet, along with a luxe bath equipped with dual vanities, a clawfoot soaking tub and steam shower. Two additional ensuite bedrooms with their own balconies can also be found on this floor. Outdoors, the private and grassy backyard hosts a spa, and the aforementioned guesthouse is spotlighted by a soaring wood-beam ceiling and terracotta tile floors. Rounding it all out is an attached garage with a hybrid car-charging station.

Wilk, 53, began playing drums when he was just 13 years old. The Oregon-born musician went on to cofound the rock band Rage Against the Machine with Tom Morello and Zack de la Rocha in 1991. He’s also performed with the supergroup Audioslave, as well as Prophets of Rage, Black Sabbath and Pearl Jam.

ABOUT

DIRT is a voyeuristic, tongue-in-cheek peek into the oft-clandestine real estate transactions of high-profile and/or high-net worth people across a broad spectrum of industries and professions. Our exhaustive real estate coverage spans a wide range of locations and architectural styles — from midcentury moderns to monstrous megamansions, there’s something for every real estate lover around the globe.

 https://www.dirt.com/

