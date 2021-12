Auburn basketball continued its rise up the AP poll following another undefeated week. The Tigers moved up another spot to No. 12 in the latest AP top 25 released Monday. The move comes on the heels of two more wins last week for Bruce Pearl’s team -- one of which came with the head coach sidelined due to an NCAA suspension, as his son, Steven Pearl stood in as acting head coach for a midweek home game.

