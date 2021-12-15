ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Naomi Osaka's Kinlò Launches Plant-Based Face and Body Oils

Hypebae
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKinlò, Naomi Osaka‘s skincare brand that caters to those with melanated skin, has expanded its lineup of offerings with a new Hydrating Facial Oil and Coconut Body Oil. The 100% plant-based face oil is...

hypebae.com

perfumerflavorist.com

Aftelier Launches New Perfume and Body Oil

Aftelier added to its solid perfume line and body oil line with the launch of Joie de Vert perfume and Summer Rose fragrance oil. Joie de Vert ("Joy of Green") was inspired by perfumer Mandy Aftel's relationship with nature. It is available as perfume and eau de parfum spray. Fragrance notes include anise hyssop, oakmoss, fire tree, orange flower, pear, styrax, bitter orange, and coriander.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Down Jackets

Saltyco, last year's winner of the eco-conscious Vogue YOOX Challenge, has partnered with 8 by YOOX to launch a cozy winter collection consisting of garments made from "plant-positive" textiles. Saltyco is a material science company specializing in vegan fabrics that are "watered by seawater and grown in dry and salty...
AGRICULTURE
TrendHunter.com

Glowing Shea Body oils

Beurre Shea Butter Skincare offers customers the Beurre Body Oil. The beauty brand's moisturizing product is made from a rich blend of skin quenching oils. Beurre Body Oil also includes healing herbs and fresh scents. It promises glowing skin through its hydrating and moisturizing properties. The brand's body oil is...
SKIN CARE
firstsportz.com

WATCH: Naomi Osaka features in this BRAND NEW Skincare Advertisement!

Four times Grand Slam winner, Naomi Osaka is an inspiration to everyone. She is the first woman after Serena Williams to win successive Grand Slam titles and her current World ranking is 13. Naomi is one of those players who focuses on her physical as well as mental well-being. Not...
CELEBRITIES
Confectionary News

Plant based: Belcolade launches new ‘milk-alike’ Belgian chocolate for professional chefs - listen

Scientists at Puratos claim to have made a breakthrough with a patent-pending ‘milk-alike plant-based chocolate,’ which has received praise from industry experts and consumers. According to Belcolade, the flagship chocolate brand from Puratos, its plant-based innovation is the industry’s first chocolate “that offers an indulgent taste profile and...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Prepackaged Plant-Based Pastas

Thailand's Meat Zero makes meatless products for vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians, including plant-based spaghetti that is ready to enjoy in a matter of minutes. The product pairs tender spaghetti with ground "meat" in tomato sauce for a dish that's rich in fiber and protein, and free from cholesterol. Packaged in a 100% recyclable container, the dish is ready to place in the microwave at work or at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
AdWeek

Naomi Osaka's Beauty Brand Launches BIPOC-Centered Skin Care Initiative

The beauty industry has been widely criticized for its lengthy history of failing to serve non-white people, though many brands are stepping up and rectifying past mistakes. More importantly, companies created by and for people with melanin rich skin are paving the way to a more equitable future.
SKIN CARE
One Green Planet

PlantBaby Launches Organic Plant Based Milk for Kids

PlantBaby is the first plant-based company to ever create a line of plant-based milks specifically for children. This startup released its first line of products for kids, Kiki Milk. The plant-based milk is formulated alongside experts to create the best possible plant milk for growing children. The organic, clean-label company...
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Squid Appetizers

Inspired by classic calamari battered in tempura, Jinka created Plant-Based Squid that's packed with protein and omegas. The perishable appetizer is sold and stored frozen and it boasts a "real seafood taste and texture." These "squid" rings have the potential to be enjoyed as a simple snack or a gourmet meal made at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

Lily’s Kitchen Launches Plant-Based Range for Dogs

Pet Food brand Lily’s Kitchen is launching a new range of dog food that is entirely plant-based. The Plant Power range is composed of two treat options and two wet recipes for dogs. These plant-based goodies are set to be released into stores on January the 3rd. They will...
PET SERVICES
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Derived Lip Oils

INNBEAUTY Project recently expanded its portfolio with the addition of its sixth lip glaze, Glaze #6 Candy Cane. As its name suggests, the new lip product is naturally flavored like your favorite holiday treat, the candy cane. The new addition is sheer-toned and the iridescent lip oil is formulated with red root and jojoba oil to leave lips looking glossy and plump.
MAKEUP
Tennis World Usa

Naomi Osaka among the world most influential people

During her career, Naomi Osaka has won seven WTA titles out of eleven finals played, winning four Grand Slam tournaments: the US Open in 2018 and 2020 and the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021. Following her first Australian success, on the 28 January 2019 she became the first Asian to reach the first place in the world ranking.
TENNIS
POPSUGAR

Naomi Osaka's Funky Sheer Pants Made This Courtside Date Night a Lot More Interesting

The hottest date night spot as of late? Hanging courtside at a basketball game. On Sunday night, Naomi Osaka was spotted front row at the Clippers vs. Mavericks match in Los Angeles with her boyfriend and rapper Cordae. The court was the tennis player's runway as she stood out in a fashion-forward outfit consisting of a casual white button-down and a pair of funky sheer pants with velvet embroidered cuffs.
TENNIS
POPSUGAR

Naomi Osaka Dyed Her Hair Blond, and We've Spent All Day Double Tapping

Naomi Osaka dyed her hair blond. This isn't the star's first time experimenting with her hair color. Celebrity hairstylist Martin-Christopher Harper is behind the look. Naomi Osaka is no stranger to switching up her hairstyles. Since her rise to superstardom, we've seen the athlete rock everything from red braids to a pink wig and has even accessorized with gems in her baby hairs. However, for the most part, she's remained consistent with her signature brunette curls, until now.
CELEBRITIES
News Talk 1490

5 Times Naomi Osaka Gave Us Hair Inspiration

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Naomi Osaka is about to test the theories of blondes having more fun. And judging from her latest Instagram picture, she’s going to have a ball. The 24-year-old four-time Grand Slam singles champion showed off her latest hairdo, done by celebrity stylist Martin-Christopher Harper, while dressed in a silver metallic mini dress.
TENNIS
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Coconut Desserts

Harmless Harvest is expanding its portfolio of coconut-based food and beverage products with a trio of coconut desserts made with coconut meat. These new additions include dark chocolate coconut pudding, mixed berry coconut panna cotta and mango coconut panna cotta. These single-serve coconut-based desserts are as rich in color as they are in flavor.
FOOD & DRINKS
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Plant-Based Energy Drink

GURU Organic Energy has added a new flavor to its lineup of plant-based energy drinks: Guayusa Tropical Punch. The flavor contains 50 calories per can. All GURU products are free of artificial sweeteners, artificial colors and flavors, and have no preservatives. They are also organic, vegan, and gluten free.
LIFESTYLE

