The Flash: Armageddon and the Secrets of Mia Queen’s Return

By Lacy Baugher
Den of Geek
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following article contains The Flash: armageddon spoilers. Though Barry Allen managed to successfully thwart Eobard Thawne’s attempt to rewrite the timeline in the penultimate installment of The Flash: Armageddon, things aren’t quite back to normal just yet in Central City Not only does Team Flash have to stop Thawne once...

www.denofgeek.com

FanSided

The Flash Season 8 Episode 4 recap: Armageddon, Part 4

This article contains SPOILERS for The Flash season 8 episode 4. As Barry Allen travels to 2031, he must fight aside Damien Darhk against his friends and Eobard Thawne in this week’s episode of The Flash season 8. Check out our recap of last week’s episode here!. This...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Batwoman Fans React to Ryan Wilder's Cameo in The Flash's "Armageddon, Part 4"

The Flash's "Armageddon" event continued on Tuesday night, giving fans the latest look at a crossover between The CW's Arrowverse of shows. One of the most surprising aspects of the event has been the inclusion of Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), who has yet to formally cross paths with any of the other Arrowverse characters in the present day. Spoilers for Season 8, Episode 4 of The Flash, "Armageddon, Part 4", below! Only look if you want to know! Instead, Part 4 of "Armageddon" jumped forward a decade into a potential future, where Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) had manipulated events so he could become The Flash instead of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin).
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Flash Recap With Spoilers: Here's Everything You Missed in "Armageddon, Part 4"

Last week, The Flash's "Armageddon, Part 3" confirmed Barry Allen's initial (Grant Gustin) suspicions that someone was messing with him in terms of Despero's (Tony Curran) claim that he causes the end of the world in the future, but not quite in the way the speedster expected. The final moments of the episode saw Barry race to 2031 to see for himself what happens only to discover his greatest enemy, Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) somehow engaged to Iris (Candice Patton) and all his friends seeing him as the enemy.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Katherine McNamara warns that 'darker forces' will tempt Mia Queen on The Flash

The Flash's "Armageddon" event was partially inspired by the Arrowverse crossover "Flash vs. Arrow," it wouldn't have felt complete without an appearance from the Green Arrow. Thankfully, Katherine McNamara's Mia Queen finally grapple-arrows back into the action tomorrow night in the fifth and final hour of the CW series. The...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Flash: "Armageddon, Part 4" Finally Gives SPOILER a Comic-Accurate Costume

The Flash's "Armageddon" crossover event aired its penultimate installment on Tuesday, bringing its surprising narrative close to a head. As much as the event has been about the inner turmoil of Barry Allen / The Flash (Grant Gustin), the episodes have featured appearances from a wide array of Arrowverse alumni — one of whom got some significant new duds. Spoilers for Season 8, Episode 4 of The Flash, "Armageddon, Part 4", below! Only look if you want to know! Among the heroes in the event is Ryan Choi (Osric Chau), who was most recently introduced in the 2019 "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event. DC fans know that Ryan takes on the mantle of The Atom in the comics, and during Part 4 of Armageddon, we finally got to see what that would look like in live-action. Chau's Ryan sported a comic-accurate Atom costume in the episode, which you can check out a screenshot of below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Flash: New "Armageddon" Poster Pits Barry Against Thawne

The CW has released a new poster for "Armageddon", the five-part event kicking off The Flash's eighth season. The event finale, "Armageddon, Part 5", airs on Tuesday, December 14th. This week's penultimate episode revealed that it was Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh) that was ultimately behind Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) having the worst day of his life and thus, triggering Armageddon. Thawne had created a Reverse Flashpoint event to steal Barry's life and erase him from the timeline. However, while Barry was able to undo Thawne's machinations, things are far from over between the two as the final moments of the episode saw Thawne back in 2021with more plans for dealing with Barry.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Flash: Tom Cavanagh Weighs In on What 'Armageddon' Event Is Really About, Teases Thawne's Final (?) Move

The following contains major spoilers from the Dec. 7 episode of The Flash aka “Armageddon” Part 4. This week on The Flash, we learned that the five-week event titled “Armageddon” was a Trojan horse of sorts, leading as it did to the reveal that what we and Barry in fact have been witnessing is… a Reverse-Flashpoint! After Barry sped to 2031 (when he allegedly causes Armageddon), he was stared down by Iris, Chester and other Team Flash members and friends — all because, he later learned, Eobard Thawne had traveled back in time to, among other things, kill young Barry Allen and...
TV SERIES
cbslocal.com

Armageddon, Part 5 – The Flash

THE FLASH – Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 8pm on CW50. THE EXCITING CONCLUSION TO THE FIVE PART ARMAGEDDON EVENT BRINGS THE RETURN OF MIA QUEEN – The conclusion to Armageddon presents an opportunity for The Flash (Grant Gustin) to end his lifelong battle with Reverse Flash (guest star Tom Cavanagh) for good, but the payoff could be too much for Barry and team to handle.
TV SERIES
Vincennes Sun Commercial

Which 5-Part Event Worked the Best — ‘The Flash’s Armageddon or ‘Riverdale’s Rivervale? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Flash “Armageddon” and Riverdale “Rivervale” events.]. To kick off their eighth and sixth seasons respectively, The Flash and Riverdale featured five-episode events, each warping reality in major ways for the main characters, culminating in returns to their normal worlds and teasing in a twist for their returns in March.
TV SERIES

