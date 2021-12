NEW LONDON, Conn. — Three middle-school students face criminal charges after police found weapons at New London school on Monday. According to police and school officials, a lockdown was called at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School at 1:09 p.m. due to a report of a BB gun on campus. Police were called and after a thorough sweep and search of the building and students reported to be involved, a BB gun was found in a student’s possession. A knife was also seized. The lockdown was lifted less than an hour later at about 2:00 p.m.

NEW LONDON, CT ・ 6 DAYS AGO