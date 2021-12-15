ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Police investigating after man shot on Buxton Ave. in Newport News

By Web Staff
 6 days ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating after a man was shot while in the 200 block of Buxton Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area around 1:48 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to local hospital for treatment for his injury, which is not believed to be life-threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This shooting is still under investigation.

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

