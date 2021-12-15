Police investigating after man shot on Buxton Ave. in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating after a man was shot while in the 200 block of Buxton Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area around 1:48 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to local hospital for treatment for his injury, which is not believed to be life-threatening.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This shooting is still under investigation.
