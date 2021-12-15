ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo Indie World Showcase Announced

By Mike Allen
ab-gaming.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday December the 14th, 2021, Nintendo announced the hosting of the Indie World Showcase for the following day, Wednesday, December the 15th at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm UK. The showcase will be a 20 minute presentation...

www.ab-gaming.com

Comments / 0

Related
T3.com

PS5 restock: here's where to get a PlayStation 5 console this week

As 2021 begins to draw to a close, many of us are still frantically searching every nook and cranny across the web in hope of receiving the best Christmas present imaginable: a PlayStation 5. More than 12 months on and yet those damn next-gen machines are still ridiculously tricky to come by.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

PS5 restock: Sony is giving Christmas shoppers another chance to buy a PlayStation 5 today

Update 2: All PS5 stock has now sold out. It sold out ridiculously fast once again, maybe lasting just over 30 minutes with disc-only consoles available. It's not all bad news, though. BT has put up various bundles of PS5 stock for anyone that's a customer, while we're also expecting EE to follow in the coming days. To keep up with all of this, head to the official T3 PS5 restock tracker.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Japanese Indie World Unveils FILMECHANISM

It’s only fair that in a day all about Indie World coverage, we touch on a Japanese Indie World darling. After Chemical Pudding and Phoenixx showed off puzzle platformer FILMECHANISM earlier, then it got a surprise release. FILMECHANISM has you controlling Rec, a camera humanoid who aims to record and puzzle their way through devious puzzles, split across 6 worlds and 200+ levels. All this set to a Gameboy-inspired aesthetic that is sure to tug on your nostalgia.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Watch today’s Indie World Showcase live right here!

Nintendo Switch is home to incredible first-party franchises like Mario, Zelda, and Pokémon. However, sometimes it’s nice to have a break from the vast (and expensive) worlds of AAA gaming for something on a smaller scale. Fortunately, Switch is also a great place to play indies, and there’s a never-ending supply of creative new game ideas. Today we’ll get to see some of those ideas in action during Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indie World#Indie Games#The Nintendo Switch#Abg#Button Gaming#Stush Gaming
indieisnotagenre.com

Sea Girls announce indie record store shows

With their new album Homesick out on March 25th (pushed back from January 14th), Sea Girls have announced a string of record store shows for May 2022. Kicking off at Gorilla in Manchester on 3rd May, the run includes a date at Pryzm (Banquet Records) in Kingston on 12th May and ends at Rescue Rooms (Rough Trade) on 15th May. The ticket bundles will be available at 11am on Tuesday 14th December here.
ROCK MUSIC
thenerdstash.com

Nintendo Switch Online Free Trial Announced For the Hoildays

Nintendo Switch Online will be running a free 7-day trial through this year’s holidays. Comicbook news is reporting that even if you already got the free trial from last month on the Nintendo eShop, you can still take advantage of this offer. If you were on the fence about buying one, this might be the thing that pushes you over to actually buy one. Here’s the tweet from Nintendo of America:
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Indie World Showcase December 2021: All Switch games revealed today

The 12/15 Nintendo Indie World Showcase offered the usual wide-reaching spread of video game reveals and announcements, and we have a list of all the Nintendo Switch games announced today at this December 2021 event. We covered many of these games individually already: quirky RPG Omori, gorgeous painting adventure Chicory: A Colorful Tale (out today), stealth puzzle adventure Timelie (also out today), brawler River City Girls 2, point-and-click comedy adventure Loco Motive, Sabotage Studio RPG Sea of Stars, and Dontnod-published World War II narrative adventure Gerda: A Flame in Winter. But there are many more still to check out, like puzzle game Aliisha: The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses, fox survival game Endling: Extinction Is Forever, musical puzzle adventure Figment 2: Creed Valley, and rhythm game / narrative adventure Afterlove EP. So let’s dive into all the games revealed at the December 2021 Nintendo Indie World Showcase.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Instagram
Gamespot

Acclaimed Indie Adventure Omori Comes To Nintendo Switch In Spring 2022

Omori is coming to Nintendo Switch in the spring of 2022. The news came as part of a recent Nintendo Switch Indie World Showcase. The game was originally released for PC in December 2020 for $20, where it quickly racked up an "overwhelmingly positive" user review average on Steam, with more than 26,000 reviews and counting. It also boasts an 87 average Metacritic score (based on five reviews) and a 9.2 user score.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Chocobo GP release date announced for Nintendo Switch

Square Enix has announced that Chocobo GP will launch in early 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. The Final Fantasy arcade racing game has a confirmed release date of March 11, 2022. There is a demo “Lite” version on the way too, giving series fans a chance to try the upcoming title for themselves ahead of launch.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Everything shown and surprise-dropped at today’s Indie World Showcase

From Chicory to Omori, it was a pretty colorful cavalcade of games. Nintendo debuted a new Indie World Showcase this morning, spotlighting the independent games coming to the system this December and into the new year. It was a lineup that was filled with surprises, new footage, and of course, some surprise “available later today” announcements.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Nintendo Confirms a New Indies Direct On December 15

Nintendo has confirmed a new Nintendo Direct focused on the Indies, or Indies Direct as it is known, for December 15. It will be 20 minutes long. Nintendo usually has a separate direct that is focused on indie games only, and they have been doing it for a while. The last Indies Direct from Nintendo was conducted earlier this Summer. They are now holding another direct to celebrate the launch of some of the upcoming indie games as well drop updates on the already announced ones.
VIDEO GAMES
ab-gaming.com

New Xbox Game Pass Titles Available Now

Xbox is back with another list of great games coming to Game Pass. So, if you’ve recently got yourself a new Xbox, or you’re wanting a few more games to play, look no further. And, as part of your Game Pass subscription, you can download all these games...
VIDEO GAMES
ab-gaming.com

Back 4 Blood’s Offline Campaign Is Out Now

Back 4 Blood, the Left4Dead game we’ve been waiting for for years now but isn’t actually a Left4Dead game. But also it kinda is a new Left4Dead. You guys with me so far? Alright, good. Well, Turtle Rock, Back 4 Blood creators did previously state that a proper...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Nintendo Announces 5 More Sega Genesis Games On Nintendo Online

The gaming community has always been waiting for Nintendo to offer a solid online gaming experience (and we’re still waiting). However, the company has just announced some new Sega Genesis games that are coming to Nintendo Switch Online. This is for the higher-tier subscription. What is the higher-tier Nintendo...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Latest Lineup Of Indie Games Coming To Nintendo Switch

Nintendo recently held its Indie World Showcase presentation and introduced 19 new indie titles heading to the Switch. The game I’m most excited for is River City Girls 2 since I loved the first one so much. You can view the full presentation here, but here are some of the highlights:
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy