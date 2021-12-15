Nintendo Indie World Showcase Announced

Nintendo has confirmed a new Nintendo Direct focused on the Indies, or Indies Direct as it is known, for December 15. It will be 20 minutes long. Nintendo usually has a separate direct that is focused on indie games only, and they have been doing it for a while. The last Indies Direct from Nintendo was conducted earlier this Summer. They are now holding another direct to celebrate the launch of some of the upcoming indie games as well drop updates on the already announced ones.

