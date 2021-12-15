ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal Pushes Fast & Furious 10 Back A Month

By Jeremy Thomas
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFast & Furious 10 will arrive a month later than expected, as Universal has pushed the film back to May of 2023. Universal Pictures...

UPI News

'Fast & Furious 10' delayed to May 2023

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures has pushed back action sequel Fast & Furious 10 to May 19, 2023. The film, from frequent series director Justin Lin, was originally set to hit theaters on April 7, 2023. Universal has instead moved an untitled DreamWorks Animation film into the April 7,...
enstarz.com

'Fast & Furious 10' Taking it Slow! Release Date of the Upcoming Film Pushed Back to Summer 2023!

The Fast & Furious 10 is taking it slow. It was officially announced that the release of the hotly anticipated film is pushing back their release date six weeks. This Justin Lin directed film is now set to premiere in the summer of 2023. Originally this second to last film in the iconic franchize was going to be released on April 7th, 2023; now, however, we will have to wait to see the installment until May 19, 2023.
Deadline

‘Fast & Furious 10’ Release Date Shifted To May 2023

Universal said Tuesday that it will now release the 10th chapter in its Fast & Furious movie franchise on May 19, 2023. The pic had originally been scheduled for a wide release on April 7, 2023, where it was placed after the Easter weekend success of F7 in 2015, which became the highest-grossing title in the franchise to date. F9, released this year in a theatrical window (also on May 19) was the highest-grossing movie to date during the pandemic, grossing $681.5 million at the global box office. It was series filmmaker Justin Lin’s return after an eight-year absence in the franchise’s director’s chair. Fast & Furious 10 now settles into the beginning of the summer box office season, taking the place of a previously announced untitled Universal event film. It’s wedged in the 2023 calendar between Disney/Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5) and Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid (May 26). Also Tuesday, Universal said an untitled DreamWorks Animation film will take over F10‘s April 7, 2023 slot. It had been set for March 24, 2023.
TVOvermind

Maybe It’s Time for the Fast and Furious Crew to Lose a Fight

Keep in mind I’m not saying that no one in the movies has won every fight, but there is a proven fact that the big fights usually see the FF crew winning despite how heavily the odds are stacked against them. When it comes to action movies it kind of goes without saying that people want to see their heroes win. This is part of what gets people pumped up to see the movie n the first place, and watching the heroes overcome incredible odds is just too good to pass up. But there are times when the stakes become so low because the knowledge that the heroes will walk through one challenge after another or pull out some hidden attack or ability is built up in the minds of the fans, and lo and behold, it happens in a manner that is kind of ridiculous and doesn’t really benefit the story. The Fast and Furious saga is a lot of action with plenty of drama mixed in to make things interesting, but there’s a great deal of the impossible blended into the mix as well. Let’s just be clear that the crew has lost a few times, but never in such a big way that they’ve been without hope at the end of a fight.
Jalopnik

Hear Me Out: Tokyo Drift Is The Best 'Fast And Furious' Movie For Car People

I know, the first movie is the one that kicked the whole thing off. That’s the one that introduced us to the family, gave us the grace scene, and discovered exactly how much wing you can fit on the back of a Toyota Supra. It’s beloved by enthusiasts, and rightly so — it’s the first movie that actually, bumbling though it was, wanted to be part of our world.
thexboxhub.com

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R Review

I don’t think my love for the Fast & Furious series, AKA The Great Works of Dominic Toretto, is ironic any more. I think I just really enjoy bald men punching lumps out of each other. That and the physics of the world being flicked off so that cars can be catapulted out of buildings/at submarines/into space. I will fight anyone who sneers at Fast 5 onwards (honestly, what kind of series gets good only after its fifth movie?).
