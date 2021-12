I have had My Fitness Pal connected to my fitbit Charge 4 for ages but suddenly yesterday it disconnected for some reason. I managed to get it to reconnect yesterday but it has now disconnected again and when I try to reconnect it says there is a server error. I have tried logging out of both apps and in again, both on my phone apps and also on the desktop sites. Is there a current tech issue that will resolve itself or is there anything else I can try?

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO