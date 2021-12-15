ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Golden State’s Curry hits record 2,974th three-point shot in first quarter of Warriors-Knicks game at Madison Square Garden

By Associated Press
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26LyGp_0dN2nnMK00
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrates Tuesday after making the three-pointer that broke Ray Allen’s career record. Al Bello/Getty Images

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Curry has shot his way to the top of the NBA record book for 3-pointers.

Curry hit his 2,974th 3-pointer Tuesday night in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ game against the New York Knicks, breaking the record set by Ray Allen.

Curry hit the shot from the right wing with 7:33 remaining, waving his arms toward the sky as he jogged backward down court. The Warriors then committed a foul and quickly called timeout to let the celebration begin.

From the archives (August 2021): Stephen Curry lands second $200 million contract of his career with Warriors

Curry went and embraced his father, Dell Curry, who was seated along a baseline, while Bob McKillop, his coach at Davidson, stood in the stands and beamed alongside Larry Riley, who drafted Curry for the Warriors. Then came a hug from Warriors teammate Draymond Green among others and, finally, Curry trotted back across the court for a long embrace and a few congratulatory words from Allen.

Curry is often considered the league’s greatest shooter, and the numbers back him up. He already owns two of the top three seasons for 3-pointers — including the only season with 400 3s — and now has the career record Allen had held since passing Reggie Miller in 2011.

The record came at Madison Square Garden, where Curry had one of his early-career highlights on Feb. 27, 2013, when he made 11 3-pointers and scored 54 points. He’s gone on to win two MVP awards and three championships while becoming one of the biggest, most popular stars in the game.

“I think fans are attracted to him just because of his humility and his story and how hard he’s had to work, so from that standpoint it transcends sports somewhat,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said before the game.

SportsWatch (September 2017): Snubbed by NBA champ Stephen Curry, Trump takes back ‘invitation’ for White House fête

From the archives (May 2020): How a millionaire outbid a billionaire to buy the Golden State Warriors in 2010

Curry, an Under Armour

UA,

-1.81%

endorser since 2013, had been far from his best beyond the arc to start this road trip, going 3 for 14 in Philadelphia and then 5 for 15 in Indiana. But with his ability to go from slumping to surging in a hurry, Kerr predicted a breakout would be coming soon.

It came quickly Tuesday. Curry hit from straightaway on his first attempt, and fans around the arena stood as he was dribbling the ball across center court on the next possession. He launched an ugly attempt that he missed.

The record-breaker came on his next shot and was vintage Curry. He gave the ball up and eventually raced back to the outside, getting the ball back and seemingly launching it in the same motion before a defender could get out to him.

It’s that quick shot — whether after catching it or on the dribble — and the ability to release from so far behind the arc that’s made him a shooter unlike any before him.

“He’s the best shooter I’ve ever seen, and I think it’s clear he is the best catch-and-shoot player,” former Dallas superstar Dirk Nowitzki said. “But where he’s so good is off the dribble, and I think that’s something that he added, the quick 3 off the dribble. It’s one motion and his shot is gone.”

None of Curry’s stardom was guaranteed when he entered the league in 2009 as the No. 7 pick from Davidson, which, despite some NCAA tournament success, bears little resemblance to the basketball powerhouses that usually produce the top players.

But with perhaps an unmatched combination of dribbling and shooting accuracy, he led a long-distance revolution that has turned the 3-pointer from an afterthought in NBA offenses into a weapon. He has led the league in 3-pointers six times and is well on his way to a seventh for a resurgent Warriors team that again has the league’s best record.

And Curry could put the record well out of reach at his current pace: He entered the night making 5.4 3-pointers per game this season, best of his career.

Curry, 33, is in his 789th game, with perhaps a few more seasons at the top. At the same point in his career, Allen had 1,918 3s.

Barron’s on MarketWatch: Nike says Steph Curry threat is fading

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Michael Jordan blows gasket in box over Kelly Oubre’s ill-fated

If you’ve ever wondered why some players, no matter how talented, seem to bounce around from team to team like a ping pong ball, I present to you Kelly Oubre Jr. Oubre signed with the Charlotte Hornets in the offseason, making them his fourth team since he entered the NBA in 2015.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
AllClippers

Steph Curry Reacts to NBA's COVID-19 Situation

The NBA has recently been severely impacted by COVID-19, with several players having to enter the league's health and safety protocols. With many teams being without their top players, forcing emergency signings and G-League call-ups, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was asked about the situation. Warriors reporter Mark Haynes...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Dell Curry
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Bob Mckillop
Person
Reggie Miller
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Ray Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden State#Warriors Knicks#Ap#The New York Knicks#Warriors Curry#Mvp#Sportswatch#White House
San Francisco Chronicle

Jonathan Kuminga flashes potential in Warriors’ blowout loss to Raptors

TORONTO — Early in the Warriors’ 119-100 loss to the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night, rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga took two dribbles into the key and, with three defenders in front of him, leaped toward the rim. Toronto’s Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby quickly gave up...
NBA
firstsportz.com

5 NBA Players who could break Stephen Curry’s 3-point record

Now that the league ha crowned a new all-time leader in most threes made in the history of the game, fans are bound to question whether if Stephen Curry’s record will be surpassed in the future. So for comparison sake let us roughly predict Curry’s final number. Right now...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
firstsportz.com

“Stephen Curry, honor me by scoring from mid-range and not a 3”: Suns veteran Eddie A Johnson made honest admission from 3-Point King whilst surpassing him in the All-Time Scoring List

It seems like the NBA 2021-22 Season is going to be all about Stephen Curry embracing his scoring potential by breaking several NBA records. That is wat is believed by Phoenix Suns’ veteran Eddie A Johnson who has gone onto make a special request from the Golden State Warriors marquee on how to surpass him in the NBA All-Time scoring list. Safe to say, it might be his 13th year in the league, yet Curry is determined to make it his best ever.
NBA
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy