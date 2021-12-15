ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Second half surge leads Akron St. V’s past Chaney

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary rolled past Chaney 74-53 Tuesday night in boys high school basketball action.

Sencire Harris led the Irish with 33 points while Ramar Taylor finished with 25 in the win.

Chaney was led by Cameron Sly who tallied 14 points. Josiah Gonzalez added 11 points in the setback. D’Juan Waller also reached double figures with 10.

With the with, the Irish improve to 2-2 on the season.

Chaney drops to 5-2 on the campaign. The Cowboys return to action on Friday at home against CVCA.

