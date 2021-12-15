ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-U.S. wheat eases as better supply outlook weighs

Agriculture Online
 6 days ago

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures extended losses for a second session on Wednesday, amid expectations of large incoming crop supplies. Corn was also down after seeing gains in its previous trading sessions, but soybeans were slightly up. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Saudis Are Right to Warn of a Collapse in Oil Supply

This won’t win me any friends among the green lobby, but Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman is right to warn of a potential energy crisis resulting from falling investment in fossil fuels. Here’s why. The prince warned that worldwide oil production could fall by 30...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Omicron panic pummels equities, oil

Global equity and oil markets slumped Monday on investor panic over the impact of worldwide measures to contain the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, dealers said. Asia tanked due to concerns over a fresh global surge in coronavirus infections, sparking a fierce renewed selloff in Europe, while Wall Street indices also closed lower. Oil tumbled as traders fretted over how the latest Covid-19 strain might hit the world's appetite for energy, which has already suffered a heavy blow since the pandemic erupted early last year. In New York, sentiment was jarred by a crucial moderate Democratic senator's announcement that he would not support President Joe Biden's social spending bill, imperiling the measure that some analysts view as a positive for US growth.
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Sovecon ups forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop amid good weather

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Monday it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop to 81.3 million tonnes from the previously expected 80.7 million tonnes due to good weather conditions for sowings across the country. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter supplying...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#European Union#U S Federal Reserve#Reuters#Oaic#La Ni A#Brazilian#Soyoil#Iea
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog, cattle futures sag as broad selling hits markets

CHICAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange livestock futures slumped on Monday as traders reduced risk in the face of rising coronavirus cases, brokers said. Selling hit a range of markets including crude oil, which lost more than 3%, and U.S. stocks. "The risk-off trade is back today," said...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. winter wheat futures rise on global demand, U.S. crop woes

CHICAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures rose on Monday on global demand and concerns about poor crop weather in America's Plains region, while concerns about unfavorable dryness in parts of South America helped lift U.S. soy futures, analysts said. Traders focused on weather conditions after crop observers...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn edge up as weather concerns linger

BEIJING, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chicago corn edged up on Tuesday, with soybeans rising for a sixth straight day over concerns that dry weather in South America would affect output. Meanwhile, wheat was trading slightly down. Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange said last week the central farm belt is set...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Oil ends sharply lower as omicron threatens demand outlook

Oil futures ended sharply lower Monday, but off session lows, as the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 underlined worries over the outlook for demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery , the most actively traded U.S. contract, fell $2.11, or 3%, to $68.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as low as $66.12.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Philippines
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybean Meal, Winter Wheat Survive Bearish Trade

On a day when concerns about the spread of coronavirus sent nearly the entire commodity board lower, higher closes were posted for March contracts of soybeans, soybean meal, KC wheat and Chicago wheat. Cash soybean meal continues to find bullish end-user demand, while winter wheats are being helped by low winter supplies and a dry forecast for the southwestern U.S. Plains.
AGRICULTURE
WSAV News 3

Wall Street joins global slump for stocks on omicron jitters

(AP) — Wall Street is joining a worldwide slump for financial markets on Monday amid worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the economy. The S&P 500 was 1.2% lower in afternoon trading, following up on similar drops across Europe and Asia. Stocks of oil producers helped lead the […]
STOCKS
Agriculture Online

Soybeans, wheat and corn drift as South America weather looms

HAMBURG, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and wheat fell on Tuesday and corn was little changed as dealers weighed up the threat to crops from weather in South America and the United States. The Chicago Board of Trade's most active soybean contract fell 0.3% to $12.90-3/4 a bushel by...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybeans extend gains as dry weather outlook lends support

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures extended gains on Monday, rising for a fifth consecutive session, as a dry South American weather outlook lends support. The Buenos Aires grains exchange said last week that Argentina's central farm belt is set for very high temperatures in the coming days, followed by moderate to heavy rains. This comes after it warned recently about the impact of expected dry weather on soybean and corn production.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-India halts futures trade in key farm commodities to calm inflation

MUMBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - India's market regulator called a halt to futures trading in key farm commodities on Monday, as the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, and a key producer of wheat and rice, struggles to tame food inflation. The year-long suspension, India's most dramatic move since it...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat falls, tracking global benchmarks

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices fell for a third consecutive week last week, tracking lower prices in Chicago and Paris and after only a small reduction in Russia's upcoming grain export quota, analysts said on Monday. Russia plans to set its wheat export quota at 8 million tonnes for Feb. 15 to June 30, 2022, the country's economy ministry said on Friday, marking a 1 million tonne reduction from a previously planned level. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in late December or early January was quoted at $329 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, down $5 from the previous week, the IKAR consultancy said. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat down $3 to $335 a tonne, while barley fell by $5 to $299 a tonne. Russian wheat exports are down by 37.5% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1, due to a smaller crop and an export tax, which will rise to $94.0 per tonne this week. The formula of this tax will have a higher multiplier if prices rise to $375 per tonne and the multiplier will rise further if prices reach $400 per tonne, a proposal on the state website for regulations showed on Friday. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,075 roubles/t -125 rbls wheat, European part ($202.76) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 35,850 rbls/t -900 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 85,675 rbls/t -650 rbls oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,295/t -$80 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,315/t -$60 oil (IKAR) - soybeans (Sovecon) 43,300 rbls/t -3,100 rbls - white sugar, $645.6/t +$3 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 74.3497 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Merriman)
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

China's Nov soybean imports from U.S. surge from Oct as Ida effects clear

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China's November soybean imports from the United States surged from October, customs data showed on Monday, as the effects of the export disruptions from Hurricane Ida earlier this year started to clear. China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, brought in 3.63 million tonnes of...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 3-4 cents, corn down 2-3 cents, wheat down 10-11 cents

CHICAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 10 to 11 cents per bushel * Wheat futures fell, pressured by global concerns about the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, while optimistic yield predictions in South America assuage global supply concerns. * CBOT's most-active wheat contract fell nearly 1.8% overnight, before finding resistance at its 100-day moving average. * Russian wheat prices fell for a third consecutive week last week, tracking lower prices in Chicago and Paris , analysts said. * Hurricane-force winds across the U.S. Plains last week damaged winter wheat crops already struggling with dry conditions. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading down 10-3/4 cents at $7.64-1/4 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last down 6-3/4 cents at $8.03-1/4 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat dropped 8-1/2 cents to $10.14 a bushel. CORN - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Corn eased after trading both sides of even overnight, as traders weighed economic uncertainty as the coronavirus spread intensifies, while South American dryness supported the market. * China's November corn imports tumbled from a year earlier to their lowest in 19 months, customs data showed on Saturday, on higher cost and weak demand. * CBOT March corn futures ended overnight trading down 2-1/4 cents at $5.91 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybean futures firmed overnight, supported by export optimism and South American dryness concerns. * CBOT's most-active soybean contract was relatively stable after climbing to $12.97-1/2 on Friday, its highest since September 17. * China's November soybean imports from the United States surged from October, customs data showed, as the effects of the export disruptions from Hurricane Ida earlier this year started to clear. * January soybeans last traded up 4 cents at $12.89-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed drops in October vs year earlier

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in October fell to 46.9% compared with 49.1% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Monday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Oct-2021 Sep-2021 Oct-2020 Total Shipments 2,016,369 1,992,551 2,103,450 Main Ingredients Corn 46.9% 46.8% 49.1% Sorghum 1.1% 1.1% 1.4% Wheat 2.1% 2.1% 1.5% Barley 3.8% 3.8% 3.5% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

WTO says goods trade fell in Q3, Omicron raises risks

GENEVA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization said on Monday that global merchandise trend fell by 0.8% in the third quarter, adding that the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant had raised the risk of missing the forecast 2021 growth rate. Trade volume slipped between July-September due to...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy