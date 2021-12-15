GRAINS-U.S. wheat eases as better supply outlook weighs

CHICAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 10 to 11 cents per bushel * Wheat futures fell, pressured by global concerns about the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, while optimistic yield predictions in South America assuage global supply concerns. * CBOT's most-active wheat contract fell nearly 1.8% overnight, before finding resistance at its 100-day moving average. * Russian wheat prices fell for a third consecutive week last week, tracking lower prices in Chicago and Paris , analysts said. * Hurricane-force winds across the U.S. Plains last week damaged winter wheat crops already struggling with dry conditions. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading down 10-3/4 cents at $7.64-1/4 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last down 6-3/4 cents at $8.03-1/4 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat dropped 8-1/2 cents to $10.14 a bushel. CORN - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Corn eased after trading both sides of even overnight, as traders weighed economic uncertainty as the coronavirus spread intensifies, while South American dryness supported the market. * China's November corn imports tumbled from a year earlier to their lowest in 19 months, customs data showed on Saturday, on higher cost and weak demand. * CBOT March corn futures ended overnight trading down 2-1/4 cents at $5.91 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybean futures firmed overnight, supported by export optimism and South American dryness concerns. * CBOT's most-active soybean contract was relatively stable after climbing to $12.97-1/2 on Friday, its highest since September 17. * China's November soybean imports from the United States surged from October, customs data showed, as the effects of the export disruptions from Hurricane Ida earlier this year started to clear. * January soybeans last traded up 4 cents at $12.89-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO