Workers at a Kentucky candle factory destroyed by a tornado said supervisors threatened to fire them if they left their jobs early to try to avoid the twister’s path. The Mayfield Consumer Products factory in Mayfield was destroyed on Friday after a tornado barreled through the area. Eight people were confirmed dead and eight remained missing at the factory as of Sunday, but more than 90 others had been located.

MAYFIELD, KY ・ 7 DAYS AGO