Internet

Twitter Will Now Automatically Caption Videos

By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
 6 days ago

Not all of us enjoy having good hearing. Some of us were born with hearing impairments, some of us might have had issues that resulted in the loss of hearing, which means that when it comes to watching videos, it can be tricky because it means that we cannot...

www.ubergizmo.com

Comments / 0

SlashGear

Why You Need To Delete, Not Just Deactivate, Your Facebook Account

Facebook may be the 800-pound gorilla of social media platforms, but the company’s business practices are leading many users to abandon it. In recent years, Facebook has been embroiled in one scandal and issue after another and has become synonymous with abuse of privacy. The Cambridge Analytica scandal was one of the biggest such examples, with the private data of tens of millions of users misused for political reasons (via The New York Times). Users are also coming to the realization that, as with many free services, the user is the product. Facebook doesn’t provide the services it does out of the goodness of its heart — it counts on being able to collect, mine, and monetize every scrap of data it can from its users.
INTERNET
Fast Company

I deleted all my social media apps. This is what happened

Lots of people talk about deleting their social media accounts. I actually did it. Deleting Facebook and Instagram made me social media app-less, aside from LinkedIn, which I don’t tend to doomscroll on anyway. I’d been considering the idea for months, and I’m honestly not sure what pushed me to do it.
CELL PHONES
wearebreakingnews.com

Twitter Prohibits Sharing Personal Photos And Videos Without Consent

Twitter Inc said Tuesday that it will not allow personal content such as photos and videos to be shared on its platform without the person’s consent. The social media company’s privacy policy already prohibits sharing other people’s private information, such as phone numbers, addresses, and identity documents. “When the named persons or an authorized representative notify us that they did not consent to their private image or video being shared, we will remove it,” Twitter said in a company blog post. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey resigned as CEO of the company on Monday, handing over the reins to chief technology officer Parag Agrawal. Connect with the ! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications, or follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.
INTERNET
howtogeek.com

WhatsApp Can Now Automatically Make All Your Messages Disappear

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digitial Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
CELL PHONES
technave.com

Twitter Spaces sessions can now be recorded on Android and PC

In 2021, a service that trended for a time would be audio chat rooms. One of them is Twitter Spaces, which seems to be the more popular choice now. Its audio chat rooms previously had no recording function, but that's no longer the case. If you didn't know, Twitter already...
COMPUTERS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Twitter Spaces now lets you listen to recordings on app, web

Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces seem to be trying to one-up each other when it comes to functionality, with Facebook and others trying to play catch up. The latest is that Twitter Spaces is now letting users listen to recordings of audio-only chatrooms that have finished already, both on the web and on their respective apps. Some Android hosts can now also record Spaces after this feature was available only on iOS. This comes after Clubhouse rolled out recordings a couple of months ago.
INTERNET
Dezeen

Dezeen now has one million Twitter followers!

Dezeen has hit a huge social media milestone this week, with one million followers on Twitter. To celebrate the occasion, illustrator Ana Yael has created this image for us. Our Twitter page features the latest breaking news in the architecture and design world, as well as all the projects published on Dezeen each day.
WORLD
knowtechie.com

Android users now have access to Twitter Super Follows

Twitter’s Super Follows feature was announced in February, and when it was released, it was generally available to iOS users in the U.S. and Canada in September. Well, it’s been ten months since that announcement, and now Twitter has officially confirmed that Android users now have access to it as well.
RECIPES
Variety

YouTube Kid Star Like Nastya to Bump Up Facebook Video Output With Jellysmack

Like Nastya, the 7-year-old YouTube megastar, has inked a deal with internet video distribution company Jellysmack to expand her reach on Facebook. Jellysmack will optimize and syndicate Like Nastya’s content to reach new audiences on Facebook, where her official page currently has just 18,000 followers. The hugely popular Russian-American youngster joins Jellysmack’s roster of creator partners including PewDiePie, MrBeast and Patrick Starrr. Nastya Radzinskaya, better known online as Like Nastya, currently holds the top spot as the biggest individual kid creator on YouTube — recently topping 250 million total subscribers across 15 different channels under the Like Nastya umbrella brand. Nastya and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Ubergizmo

Instagram Testing Allowing Longer Stories Up To 60 Seconds

One of the current limitations of Instagram Stories is that each story you post has a maximum duration of 15 seconds. You could of course post 10 of them if you have a video that’s 150 seconds long, but the breaks in between each Story can be a bit jarring and could ruin the narrative you were going for.
CELL PHONES
Ubergizmo

Instagram Will Give Users The Option To Prevent Others From Embedding Their Photos

If you were to use a photo or image or video created by someone else on your website, typically you’d have to obtain permission first, or at the very least give credit where credit’s due. However, due to the fact that some platforms like Instagram support embedding, in which you’re embedding a part of Instagram instead of the actual image, it has created a bit of a gray area.
CELL PHONES
Ubergizmo

Woman Loses @metaverse Instagram Handle After Company Rebrands Itself

As you might know by now, Facebook rebranded itself to Meta as part of the company’s plan to eventually build its own metaverse. Now, the term metaverse has been around for a while and some people have been using it for a while now, like Thea-Mai Baumann who had been using the @metaverse handle for the past decade or so.
INTERNET
Ubergizmo

TikTok Testing Out A Repost Button

Back then if you wanted to repost something on social media like Instagram, you’d have to download it onto your device and reupload it. However, these days reposting has become pretty common and there are now built-in functions that let you do that with a tap or two, streamlining the process.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Ubergizmo

WhatsApp Now Lets You Preview Voice Messages Before Sending Them

The problem with voice messages is that speaking on the spot could result in messages filled with “umms” and “uhhhs”, which could make messages unnecessarily longer. For WhatsApp users, you might be pleased to learn that the company has announced an update to the feature in the latest version of the app.
CELL PHONES
Ubergizmo

Apple Removes References To CSAM Scanning From Its Website

Several months ago, Apple made a surprising announcement when they revealed their plans to implement a new photo scanning feature that would identify potential CSAM. The idea behind it was noble and obviously a good thing as it could crack down on these types of illegal content and activity, but at the same time, many users felt uncomfortable at the idea of Apple scanning their photos.
SOFTWARE
Journal & Topics

EGTV Channel 6 Now With Closed Captioning

Elk Grove Television Channel 6 recently rolled out a new feature: aiding the deaf and hard of hearing with closed captioning on both televised and web-streamed programs, and displaying a transcription of what is being said in real-time on the screen, even of live events such as village board meetings.
TV & VIDEOS

