Twitter Will Now Automatically Caption Videos

Twitter Inc said Tuesday that it will not allow personal content such as photos and videos to be shared on its platform without the person's consent. The social media company's privacy policy already prohibits sharing other people's private information, such as phone numbers, addresses, and identity documents. "When the named persons or an authorized representative notify us that they did not consent to their private image or video being shared, we will remove it," Twitter said in a company blog post. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey resigned as CEO of the company on Monday, handing over the reins to chief technology officer Parag Agrawal.
