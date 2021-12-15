ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Raising Cane’s moving to $15 minimum hourly pay for Ohio workers

By Jordan Unger
 6 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Raising Cane’s will be raising its minimum pay for all Ohio workers to $15 an hour on Dec. 22.

That raises the company’s starting wage by about $3 an hour and brings it to nearly double the current minimum wage in the state.

Raising Cane’s is also boosting its hourly manager pay to a minimum of $18 an hour.

Hobby Lobby raises minimum wage to $18.50/hr

“Ohio has been such a major growth market for Raising Cane’s over the years, and none of what we have accomplished would be possible without our Crew,” said Dustin Shearer, Raising Cane’s Vice President of Restaurants in a press release. “As we continue to expand across Ohio, we are excited to invest even more in our hardworking Crew who make it all happen.”

The move comes after the Louisiana-based chain announced its 2022 growth plans, including opening 100 new restaurants with five flagship restaurants in 10 new markets.

The company also plans to hire 10,000 new workers over the next 50 days.

