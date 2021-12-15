ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Capitol Digest: State announces new tax tool

nonpareilonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:. NEW TAX TOOL: GovConnectIowa is available for business owners and business tax filers to access new, user-friendly tools to simplify filing and paying taxes. Existing sales, use, withholding and fuel tax permits have been migrated into GovConnectIowa. Business owners...

nonpareilonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
kpug1170.com

Governor Inslee announces delay to WA Cares Fund and new payroll tax

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee has announced that the WA Cares Fund will be delayed until at least 2023. In a statement released Friday, December 17th, Inslee said that legislators have highlighted areas of the bill that need improvement before it’s put into effect. The WA Cares...
OLYMPIA, WA
KATV

Arkansas lawmakers head to Capitol for special session, tax-cut bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas lawmakers will return to the State Capitol Tuesday morning to vote on a tax-cut bill and seven other bills. Governor Asa Hutchinson called the session last week to enact reductions to state income taxes. The other bills to be discussed are primarily cleanup matters and technical corrections.
ARKANSAS STATE
Quad Cities Onlines

Iowa Capitol Digest for Thursday, Dec. 9

Gov. Kim Reynolds has extended her order to fly all flags in Iowa at half-staff until midnight Saturday in honor and remembrance of Sen. Bob Dole, who represented Kansas in Congress for 35 years in the U.S. House and Senate. Dole died Sunday at age 98. Reynolds’ order was issued...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Metro News

Pay Raise Chatter at the State Capitol

There is some pre-session chatter among legislative leaders about a pay raise for teachers, service workers and state employees next year. State workers and teachers received pay raises averaging five percent in 2018 and 2019, while school service workers got a $1,100 raise in each of those two years. However, there were no raises in 2020 or 2021.
POLITICS
inkfreenews.com

Holcomb Announces New Tax Refund

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb says an estimated 4.3 million taxpayers will receive a $125 refund after filing their 2021 taxes. Holcomb’s office says it is working with the Indiana General Assembly on legislation to streamline the process and make an additional 910,000 taxpayers eligible for the credit.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Vancouver Business Journal

Gov. Jay Inslee announces delay of Washington’s new long-term care tax

Gov. Jay Inslee announced today a decision to delay the start of the mandatory payroll tax that would fund Washington state’s new long-term care program. The Washington Cares Fund was scheduled to begin collecting taxes in January 2022 to help pay for long-term care expenses. In an issued statement,...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
GoLocalProv

NEW: RI DLT Announces Unemployment Insurance Tax Rates for 2022

The Department of Labor and Training (DLT) on Monday announced that tax rates for the Unemployment Insurance (UI) program will remain at Schedule H in 2022. UI tax rates are calculated using a statutory formula based on the balance of the state’s employment security fund. Because of the high number of unemployment claimants in 2021 resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the UI trust fund was more heavily utilized than in previous years, said the DLT.
INCOME TAX
Crosscut

Washington state's new capital gains tax: a primer

After a decade of failed attempts, Democrats in Washington’s Legislature finally managed to pass a capital gains tax, which kicks in Jan. 1. Republicans have fiercely opposed the tax, which applies to profits from selling assets, such as stocks and bonds. They say it will make Washington a less attractive place to do business. GOP lawmakers have also criticized it as a step toward taxing income more broadly.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeye#Iowa State Fair#Business Tax#Capitol Digest#State#Govconnect Iowa Gov#Efile Pay#Iowans#State Fair Board#The Iowa State Fair Board
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Creche erected in state Capitol legal

OKLAHOMA CITY — As Christian supporters Monday erected what is believed to be the state’s first nativity scene in recent years inside the state Capitol, one watchdog group warned the state also must allow other displays on the same topic in the future. Alex Hilton, the Oklahoma resident...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS Pittsburgh

Deadline Approaches For Pennsylvania Property Tax And Rent Rebate Program

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue’s deadline for older and disabled residents to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2020 is approaching. Normally, the deadline to apply for the rebates is in June but funding allowed the deadline to be extended to Dec. 31. The rebates are available for Pennsylvanians over age 65, widows and widowers 50 and older, and people with disabilities 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded. Those eligible are being encouraged to file their applications online through the commonwealth’s myPATH portal. Previously, all applicants were required to file a paper application. More information on eligibility and applications can be found on the myPATH portal at this link. Local Sen. Jim Brewster’s office is also offering help applying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

State College 2022 budget has no tax increase, funds new boards

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The proposed 2022 budget plan for State College is almost complete, but before signing off, the borough is asking for community input. A public hearing will be held on Monday, December 13, at 7 p.m. in the Borough Building (243 S Allen Street) and over Zoom. The budget includes no […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Jersey ranks as the state with the worst tax climate

(The Center Square) – New Jersey ranked at the bottom of the Tax Foundation’s 2022 State Business Tax Climate Index. The Garden State ranked 48th for both corporate taxes and individual taxes. It also ranked 43rd for sales tax, 44th for property taxes and 32nd for unemployment insurance taxes.
INCOME TAX
phillyvoice.com

Pennsylvania will eliminate state income tax on student loan forgiveness

As federal student loan payments resume for borrowers at the end of January, resources and discussions of how borrowers can save money on their loan bills have been sent out by loan servicers and public servants. In a change to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, Governor Wolf moved to eliminate state income tax on student loan forgiveness.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy