Comic actor Ben Schwartz is the latest addition to the cast of the upcoming high-profile monster movie, Renfield. You may know him best for his voice-over work in the box-office blockbuster smash from 2020, Sonic the Hedgehog. His name is Ben Schwartz, and he is now part of the cast of the highly anticipated Renfield from Universal Pictures. Nicholas Hoult will be starring in the movie which will begin filming in early 2022 in New Orleans. Hoult will play the leading role of the title character who is Dracula’s servant. Schwartz will be joining gifted comic actress Awkwafina in the movie suggesting it will be a mix of both comedy and horror. None other than Nicolas Cage, himself, will be portraying Dracula in the picture. Cage is currently on a roll with loud buzz surrounding a potential Oscar nomination for him at the next Oscars for his work in the terrific critic’s favorite, Pig.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO