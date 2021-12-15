ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moultrie, GA

Colquitt girls second at Packer Invitational swim meet

By Wayne Grandy
The Moultrie Observer
The Moultrie Observer
 6 days ago

MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County High School girls swim team took second place in the Packer Invitational swim meet held Saturday in the renovated Southwest Aquatics Facility at Memorial Park.

The meet was the first the high school has played host to since the pool was closed several years ago.

The meet also enabled the swim team to hold Senior Day at the upgraded facility and Maggie Bishop, Caroline Chapura, Rose Cooper, Case Gregory, Rebecca Perez and Samantha Najar were honored.

Rylie Everson turned in the Colquitt County girls’ best individual performance when she placed second in the 200-yard individual medley with a personal best time of 2:49.13.

The Lady Packers’ girls 400-yard freestyle relay team of Ellery McBryde, Rebecca Perez, Mattie Jo Rigsby and Rylie Everson also earned a silver medal with a personal-best time of 4:52.98.

Chloe Tillman and Maggie Bishop each turned in a pair of third-place finishes.

Tillman took the bronze medals in the 200-yard freestyle with a personal best time of 2:30.46 and in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:16.56, also a personal best.

Bishop was third in the 500-yard freestyle with a 6:22.04 and in the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:21.87.

Ellery McBryde placed third in the 100-yard backstroke with a 1:18.22.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Hannah Huante, Maggie Bishop, Chloe Tillman and Caroline Chapura turned in a third-place finish with a 1:58.83.

Hannah Huante had fourth-place finishes in the 100-yard breaststroke with a personal-best 1:22.01 and in the 50-yard freestyle with a 28.14, also a personal best.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Hannah Huante, Maggie Bishop, Chloe Tillman and Caroline Chapura finished fourth with a 2:15.06.

Also for the Lady Packers, Ellery McBride was sixth in the 100-yard freestyle with a personal best 1:09.47; Caroline Chapura was fifth in 200-yard freestyle with a 2:32.08 and was eighth in the 100-yard freestyle with a 1:10.28; Mattie Jo Rigsby turned in a personal best time of 1:32.60 in the 100-yard backstroke; and the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Ellery McBryde, Rebecca Perez, Mattie Jo Rigsby and Rylie Everson was seventh.

Gregory represented the Colquitt County boys in the meet and placed first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:13.53.

He also was second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.78.

Colquitt County is scheduled to compete next on Jan. 15 in Douglas.

The Region 1-7A meet will be held Jan. 28. The location has not been announced.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Colquitt County, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Douglas, GA
City
Moultrie, GA
Moultrie, GA
Sports
Colquitt County, GA
Sports
City
Colquitt, GA
CBS News

Bidens welcome new dog named Commander

The White House tweeted on Monday about a new member of the family: A puppy named Commander. The White House confirmed to CBS News that the Bidens will also be welcoming a cat in January. In a video posted to President Joe Biden's account, the president welcomes the dog to...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstroke#Packer Invitational#The Lady Packers
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel asks GOP Rep. Scott Perry to turn over info

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has asked Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) to meet with the panel and turn over information, a remarkable request that stops short of subpoenaing a sitting lawmaker. The move follows prior reports that found Perry, the incoming chairman of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Moderna says its booster significantly raises Omicron-fighting antibodies

London — Moderna announced preliminary data on Monday that it said showed a third, booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine appeared to significantly increase antibodies that can help fight off an infection with the Omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed Omicron-neutralizing antibodies were low after two doses of its jab, but 29 days after a booster dose of 50 micrograms, they increased about 37-fold.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Moultrie Observer

The Moultrie Observer

Moultrie, GA
1K+
Followers
69
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Moultrie Observer

Comments / 0

Community Policy