Colquitt girls second at Packer Invitational swim meet

MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County High School girls swim team took second place in the Packer Invitational swim meet held Saturday in the renovated Southwest Aquatics Facility at Memorial Park.

The meet was the first the high school has played host to since the pool was closed several years ago.

The meet also enabled the swim team to hold Senior Day at the upgraded facility and Maggie Bishop, Caroline Chapura, Rose Cooper, Case Gregory, Rebecca Perez and Samantha Najar were honored.

Rylie Everson turned in the Colquitt County girls’ best individual performance when she placed second in the 200-yard individual medley with a personal best time of 2:49.13.

The Lady Packers’ girls 400-yard freestyle relay team of Ellery McBryde, Rebecca Perez, Mattie Jo Rigsby and Rylie Everson also earned a silver medal with a personal-best time of 4:52.98.

Chloe Tillman and Maggie Bishop each turned in a pair of third-place finishes.

Tillman took the bronze medals in the 200-yard freestyle with a personal best time of 2:30.46 and in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:16.56, also a personal best.

Bishop was third in the 500-yard freestyle with a 6:22.04 and in the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:21.87.

Ellery McBryde placed third in the 100-yard backstroke with a 1:18.22.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Hannah Huante, Maggie Bishop, Chloe Tillman and Caroline Chapura turned in a third-place finish with a 1:58.83.

Hannah Huante had fourth-place finishes in the 100-yard breaststroke with a personal-best 1:22.01 and in the 50-yard freestyle with a 28.14, also a personal best.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Hannah Huante, Maggie Bishop, Chloe Tillman and Caroline Chapura finished fourth with a 2:15.06.

Also for the Lady Packers, Ellery McBride was sixth in the 100-yard freestyle with a personal best 1:09.47; Caroline Chapura was fifth in 200-yard freestyle with a 2:32.08 and was eighth in the 100-yard freestyle with a 1:10.28; Mattie Jo Rigsby turned in a personal best time of 1:32.60 in the 100-yard backstroke; and the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Ellery McBryde, Rebecca Perez, Mattie Jo Rigsby and Rylie Everson was seventh.

Gregory represented the Colquitt County boys in the meet and placed first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:13.53.

He also was second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.78.

Colquitt County is scheduled to compete next on Jan. 15 in Douglas.

The Region 1-7A meet will be held Jan. 28. The location has not been announced.