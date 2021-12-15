ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colquitt County wrestler Logan Paradice goes 7-0 in Kissimmee, Fla., competition

By Wayne Grandy
The Moultrie Observer
 6 days ago
MOULTRIE - Logan Paradice turned in a dominant performance for the Colquitt County wrestling team in the Danny Byron Invitational held Friday and Saturday at Osceola High School in Kissimmee, Fla.

The freshman won all seven of his matches to earn the wooden hammer presented to the winner at 132 pounds.

“He was very aggressive,” said Colquitt County coach Benjy Scarbor of Paradice, who has just one loss so far this season. “And he got some tough kids.”

The meet draws wrestlers from some top programs in Georgia and Florida and Paradice squared off against a number of them, including teammate Ethan Sellers.

On Friday, in the first day of the event, Paradice pinned Jedediah Brown of Buchholz High of Gainesville, Fla.; took a sudden victory over Gavin Daniels of Region 1-7A rival and state champion Camden County; and took an 8-1 decision over Sellers, his longtime friend and practice partner.

On Day 2, Paradice got three straight pins over Mikel Pierce Walker of Jensen Beach (Fla.); Anthony Santos of Camden County; and King James Perry of South Dade (Fla).

His win by forfeit win over Sellers completed his perfect two days in central Florida.

Sellers, who signed last week to compete collegiately next year at Life University, won all of his matches against opponents not named Paradice.

On Day 1, he pinned Laine Slayton of Buchholz and Dylan Beck of Fleming Island (Fla.).

And like Paradice, he pinned Pierce-Walker, Santos and Perry on Saturday.

The Packers competed without two members of their starting lineup, seniors Austin Paradice and Nate Taylor, who were unable to make the trip.

Several other Packers had strong performances, including Jesus Grijalva, who went 3-0 and finished first at 170 on Friday.

Grijalva tried to wrestle Saturday on a sore knee, but did not perform well, Scarbor said.

Michael Bledsoe, at 145, went 1-3 on Friday, but was unbeaten in three matches on Saturday to take first place.

Sophomore Turk Daniels is still rounding into wrestling shape after starting 11 games at right tackle for the Packers football team, but went 2-2 on Friday to take fourth place and was 3-2 on Saturday for third place.

Daniels wrestles at 285.

At 220, Matthew Dillon was 4-2 for third place on Friday and 2-3 for fourth place on Saturday.

James Bledsoe also wrestled at 220 and won one of three matches on Friday before suffering an injury that kept him off the mats on Saturday.

Jaylon McCloud went 2-2 each day for the Packers at 182.

At 152, freshman Russell Flowers went 2-2 on the first day and 2-3 on the second day.

Eric Henson, a veteran sophomore, went 4-3 during the event.

Also wrestling for the Packers were Miguel Escobar at 113; Ramiro Gonzalez at 138; and Trenton Dunbar at 160.

“We got some good experience against some tough competition,” said Scarbor, who likes taking his team to the Kissimmee event, which drew wrestlers from 23 schools.

Scarbor now is trying to get his team healthy for the Wildcat Invitational, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Valdosta High School.

Scarbor said he expects to take his full complement of some 35 wrestlers to the Wildcat Invitational, which will include both varsity and junior varsity competition.

The Packers then will play host to the 10-team Packer Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Colquitt also will travel to Osceola, Fla., on Dec. 27-28, to compete in the Knockout Christmas Invitational.

