Colquitt County, GA

Slack named head coach at Cook

By Wayne Grandy
The Moultrie Observer
 6 days ago

MOULTRIE- Colquitt County assistant head football coach and defensive line coach Byron Slack has been named the new head coach at Cook High.

Slack joined the Packers staff last season after being the head coach at Hillgrove High for one year, going 4-5 in 2020.

Before taking the job at Hillgrove, Slack was the defensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coordinator for three seasons at Lowndes.

Slack had been a defensive coach at Camden County for 13 seasons before joining Randy McPherson’s staff at Lowndes.

The Terrell County High graduate served in the U.S. Navy for four years before going to the University of West Georgia, where he was a football All-American.

He was inducted into the West Georgia Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003.

Slack will replace Jamie Rodgers who went 14-19 in three seasons in Adel.

The Hornets were 5-6 this year.

Cook’s last winning record came in 2015 when the Hornets were 7-4 under Bobby Jones.

The program’s last region title came in 2014 when Jon Lindsey led the Hornets to a 9-3 record.

Cook will play again next fall in a Region 1-AA that also will include Bacon County, Berrien, Brantley County, defending state champion Fitzgerald, Jeff Davis and Worth County.

In other Colquitt County football news, former Packer tight end Carter Boatwright has transferred from Florida State to Florida Atlantic.

Boatwright has been at Florida State for two seasons.

When he was recruited by Florida State, Willie Taggert was the Seminoles head coach.

Taggert is now the head coach at FAU, which went 5-7 this season.

Kamaar Bell, Boatwright’s former Colquitt County teammate, started on the offensive line for the Owls this season after transferring from Auburn.

Boatwright is expected to enroll in January.

The Moultrie Observer

Moultrie, GA
