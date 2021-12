Errol Spence Jr and Yordenis Ugas will meet in a three-belt welterweight title unification after all, with the fight now expected to come in the first quarter of 2022. Spence holds the WBC and IBF titles, and was set to face Manny Pacquiao when Pacquiao held the WBA belt in the summer of 2021. That fight was scrapped when Spence came up with an eye issue that required surgery, and Yordenis Ugas stepped in, beating Pacquiao to take the belt.

