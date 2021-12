Prince Charles and Prince Harry's relationship has changed quite a bit since Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, and now we have details on how different things are between the two men. Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly, Royal expert Stewart Pearce told the outlet that Harry and Charles have been learning to be more clear when they communicate with one another. "It's just their style of managing that level of emotional intensity is completely different, you know?" Pearce told the outlet.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO