KSC CONFIRMS OMICRON VARIANT

After over a year of transitioning to Zoom as the new normal for meetings and classes, how has social distancing changed the college landscape?. Students like junior Izzy Lazlinger said that COVID has affected her motivation to go to class and get work done. According to Lazlinger, if a class offers hybrid attendance, she is more likely to attend using Zoom than in person, because going to class in person can feel like an unneeded risk when classes are still online. Lazlinger also stated that she feels like it takes more energy to make herself attend classes than before the pandemic, and that sometimes she just doesn’t have any motivation to go. Lazlinger said that the state of the world has left her feeling less hopeful for the future than before the pandemic, which could contribute to deteriorated mental health in students.

KEENE, NH ・ 6 DAYS AGO