Coronavirus

KSC CONFIRMS OMICRON VARIANT

By Tom Benoit
 6 days ago

KSC has confirmed two cases of the Omicron variant on-campus. The confirmation comes on Tuesday evening in an email from President Melinda Treadwell. “I [Treadwell] write at this time to share that I have received confirmation of two samples with the...

NECN

New Massachusetts Mask Guidance, Explained

The Baker administration announced additional measures Tuesday to address a recent rise in COVID-19 cases and to ensure that hospitals have enough capacity to care for COVID and non-COVID patients. The state's healthcare system is facing a critical staffing shortage which has led to the loss of 500 medical/surgical and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Masks Recommended For All In Massachusetts; Baker Activates National Guard To Support Hospitals

BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration on Tuesday announced several new steps to combat the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, including an updated mask advisory, activation of the National Guard to support hospitals and new guidance on elective medical procedures. The latest mask advisory from the Department of Public Health is “recommending that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or face covering in indoor, public spaces.” “DPH particularly urges this recommendation for individuals who have a weakened immune system, or are at increased risk for severe disease because of age or an underlying medical condition,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNYT

Massachusetts ending its COVID-19 contact tracing program

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is ending its program that tracks down people who were in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. The Boston Globe reports there are no more state-funded workers to help track new infections, so local health departments have been advised by the state to only do contact tracing for COVID-19 cases in group settings where infections are more likely to spread rapidly.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

97% Of Massachusetts Breakthrough COVID Cases Were Not Hospitalized, DPH Says

BOSTON (CBS) — 97% of breakthrough COVID cases in Massachusetts have not resulted in hospitalization or death, according to a new review by the state’s Department of Health. The review also found that unvaccinated residents in the state were five times more likely to be infected than fully vaccinated residents. The state defines being vaccinated as having two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The results were even more staggering between unvaccinated residents and those who have received a booster. It said that unvaccinated people were 31 times more likely to get COVID...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
How Zoom affects students and classes

After over a year of transitioning to Zoom as the new normal for meetings and classes, how has social distancing changed the college landscape?. Students like junior Izzy Lazlinger said that COVID has affected her motivation to go to class and get work done. According to Lazlinger, if a class offers hybrid attendance, she is more likely to attend using Zoom than in person, because going to class in person can feel like an unneeded risk when classes are still online. Lazlinger also stated that she feels like it takes more energy to make herself attend classes than before the pandemic, and that sometimes she just doesn’t have any motivation to go. Lazlinger said that the state of the world has left her feeling less hopeful for the future than before the pandemic, which could contribute to deteriorated mental health in students.
KEENE, NH
Why consider Alternative Break?

Alums of the AB program recommend it as a great experience. Prior participants recommend students for the upcoming Alternative Break (AB) as it enriches one’s experiences in life from sustainability to social justice. The Office of Student Involvement in Keene State has opened the applications for the 2022’s Alternative...
KEENE, NH
Keene State College grading system isn’t working

Keene State College has a fairly unique grading system. Currently, grades are recorded using a scale of A, AB, B, BC, and so on and so forth. The AB, BC and CD options act as a “0.5” option for letter grades. When I describe the scale for grading...
KEENE, NH
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 13,717 New COVID-19 Cases Over 3 Days

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 13,717 new confirmed COVID cases after no reports over the weekend. The state also reported 28 deaths from data on Friday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 947,625. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,434. There were 225,622 total new tests reported. As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is up slightly to 5.91%. There are 1,513 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 347 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KIMT

First case of omicron variant confirmed in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Iowa. The state’s Department of Public Health (IDPH) says it involves an unvaccinated person under 18 who lives in Black Hawk County. IDPH says Black Hawk County Public Health acted quickly to initiate contact with the family and remain in contact to monitor the health of the individual.
IOWA STATE
fox42kptm.com

Iowa confirms first case of omicron COVID variant

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the State Hygienic Lab (SHL) confirm detection of the first case of the COVID-19 variant, Omicron, in an Iowa resident. The case involves an unvaccinated individual under the age of 18 who resides in Black Hawk...
IOWA STATE

