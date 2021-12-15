ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's refinery output rebounds further to plug diesel crunch

Dec 15 (Reuters) - China’s daily crude oil throughput rebounded again in November as state refiners ramped up output to plug a diesel shortage and independent refiners also raised production on healthy margins, data showed on Wednesday.

Processing volumes in November were at 59.64 million tonnes, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed, equivalent to 14.51 million barrels per day (bpd) and up from 13.75 million bpd in October.

That was also up 2.2% from the same period a year ago. The year-to-date throughput rose 4.9% from a year earlier to 644.79 million tonnes, or about 14.09 million bpd. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Muyu Xu; editing by Richard Pullin and Tom Hogue)

