ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado surpasses 10,000 deaths from COVID-19

SFGate
 6 days ago

DENVER (AP) — State health officials say more than 10,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Colorado. The grim milestone comes on the one-year anniversary of the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine arriving in Colorado and about 21 months into...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
coloradohometownweekly.com

One-quarter of Colorado’s 10,000 COVID deaths came after vaccines were widely available, Polis declared health emergency over

More than one in four people who have died of COVID-19 in Colorado lost their battle after vaccines were widely available, the state lifted nearly all pandemic health restrictions and Gov. Jared Polis declared the public health emergency was over. Colorado surpassed 10,000 deaths from COVID-19 last week, but more...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
SFGate

Vaccinated California employees face workplace restrictions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a move criticized by business groups and hailed by labor advocates, California's workplace regulators on Thursday extended the state's coronavirus pandemic regulations into next year with revisions that employers said could worsen the state's severe labor shortage. Vaccinated and unvaccinated employees in the most...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Surpasses 10,000 Total Hospitalizations Since Start Of Pandemic

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 777 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths. Of the new cases, 544 are confirmed cases and 233 are probable. Of the 24 newly reported deaths, 23 were imported from the state’s Electronic Death Registration System. There have been 23 additional deaths recorded in December, and one in November. Four deaths were linked to people in long-term care facilities. Six people from the ages of 50 to 64 and 18 people older than 65 were among the dead. There have been 10,029 total hospitalizations and 161,862 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,589. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Bismarck Tribune

11 more COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota; active cases surpass 3,000 again

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota crept back above 3,000 on Wednesday, and state health officials confirmed 11 more coronavirus-related deaths. Active cases have spiked in recent months due to the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, and they've been fluctuating in recent weeks between a few hundred below 3,000 and a few hundred above that mark. They were at 3,038 on Wednesday, with 485 in Burleigh-Morton counties, where cases have been fluctuating above and below 500.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Immune Systems#Ap#State#The Denver Post
KRDO

See how much overdose deaths in Colorado increased during COVID-19

See how much overdose deaths in Colorado increased during COVID-19 The coronavirus has caused increased stress and isolation for many people. Some have turned to substance abuse or increased the quantity and frequency of drug use during the coronavirus restrictions. Others turned to new drugs if their prefered drug became more difficult to access.
COLORADO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Omicron variant detected in Idaho shortly after state surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 deaths

Idaho confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 on Friday, just two days after the state surpassed its 4,000th death due to the coronavirus. Central District Health confirmed the omicron case in a clinical lab sample from an Ada County resident who recently reported out-of-state travel. The resident is over 50 years old and experienced very mild symptoms likely due to being fully vaccinated, according to a news release.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX 5 San Diego

Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases

“All of us have a date with omicron,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “If you’re going to interact with society, if you’re going to have any type of life, omicron will be something you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is to be fully vaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
KARE 11

More than 10,000 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19

MINNESOTA, USA — On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 54 new COVID-189 deaths, officially pushing the state over the 10,000 mark. As of Wednesday, 10,018 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. MDH reported the first COVID deaths back in March 2020. Since...
MINNESOTA STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Antibody treatment believed to be effective against Omicron variant coming to Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One thousand antibody treatments that are believed to be effective against the COVID-19 Omicron variant will be headed to Colorado this week, according to our news partners at 9News in Denver. The Delta variant is still the most common COVID-19 strain in Colorado, but health officials anticipate in the coming The post Antibody treatment believed to be effective against Omicron variant coming to Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy