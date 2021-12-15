Seymour Library Board of Trustees Meeting

WASHINGTON — The federal government next month will start mailing at-home Covid test kits for free to any U.S. household that requests one, a senior administration official said, as the omicron variant of the coronavirus contributes to a spike in new cases. The White House is preparing to ship...
London – The ruler of Dubai was ordered by a British court Tuesday to pay $730 million dollars to his ex-wife and their children in one of the most expensive divorce settlements in British history. Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, 47, fled to the U.K. in 2019 saying she...
Chris Noth has been fired from the CBS drama "The Equalizer" amid allegations of sexual assault by two women in 2004 and 2015. "Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately," CBS and Universal Television said in a joint statement to CBS News. Noth, who...
The Pentagon released its updated guidelines on extremist activity on Monday and said the number of active service members engaging in extremism is on the rise. The news comes about one year after some military members participated in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. About 100 current service...
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. – West Virginians who spoke with Fox News said they supported Sen. Joe Manchin's decision to oppose President Biden's Build Back Better Act. "I absolutely support him," one woman told Fox News. "Nothing in that bill was going to help West Virginia. In fact, it would cost us jobs, for which we, of course, would be paying as taxpayers."
The White House tweeted on Monday about a new member of the family: A puppy named Commander. The White House confirmed to CBS News that the Bidens will also be welcoming a cat in January. In a video posted to President Joe Biden's account, the president welcomes the dog to...
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has asked Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) to meet with the panel and turn over information, a remarkable request that stops short of subpoenaing a sitting lawmaker. The move follows prior reports that found Perry, the incoming chairman of the...
London — Moderna announced preliminary data on Monday that it said showed a third, booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine appeared to significantly increase antibodies that can help fight off an infection with the Omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed Omicron-neutralizing antibodies were low after two doses of its jab, but 29 days after a booster dose of 50 micrograms, they increased about 37-fold.
Comments / 0