Report: 9-year-old present during fatal shooting of woman in east Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – An arrest report reveals new details in the fatal shooting of Jessica Loggins, 27, last month.

According to a Metro detective, Jessica Loggins’ roommate was in the apartment when Loggins was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend and father of her newborn, James Rico Houston, 24, near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Blvd. on Nov. 22.

After reviewing video surveillance and further interviews with Loggins’ roommate as well as her 9-year-old daughter, police said they had “probable cause” to arrest Houston in connection with Loggins murder.

In the report, the roommate states she used Loggins’ car to take a friend home and when she arrived back at the apartment complex, she was met by Houston in the parking lot, who then took something out of the car and walked inside the apartment with her.

The roommate made herself something to eat and went into her room but heard Loggins and Houston fighting and Houston insisting that Loggins take him somewhere but when Loggins refused, he shot her. She then comes out of her room, sees Loggins fall, Houston steps over her before fleeing from the apartment, the report says.

The roommate’s daughter was also in the apartment at the time of the shooting and described waking up to the sound of the gunshot, later seeing Houston grab a set of keys saying “I gotta go, I gotta go.” The roommate had been attempting to apply first aid to Loggins’ wound after she called 911.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office determined Loggins died from a gunshot wound to her torso.

Houston was Loggins’ ex-boyfriend and the father of her 1-month-old daughter. Although they had broken up, Houston would periodically come over to the victim’s apartment, argue with her, and would frequently threaten her.

An arrest warrant was issued for Houston the day after the killing. He was arrested days later and is being held without bail.

Houston faces murder charges for Loggins death and additionally is a fugitive in another state. He is currently being held in jail without bail.

