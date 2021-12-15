ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, MO

Theft-thwarting Eureka softball player recognized by school district

By Gregg Palermo
FOX 2
FOX 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ov2IV_0dN2bqcR00

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–Months after Eureka senior Katie Schweizer earned the nickname “The Sheriff” for stopping a man who was trying to get away with more than a half-dozen wallets during a softball tournament in Franklin County, she was recognized by the Rockwood School District earlier this month, receiving the district’s “Above and Beyond Award”.

The Wildcats were in a season-opening tournament in August in Sullivan, and in between games Schweizer was cooling off in the car when she spotted someone going on the bus of one of the competing schools, School of the Osage.

Schweizer’s coach, Mark Mosley, said she saw the man grab a bag containing 7-8 wallets and purses, while the School of the Osage was on the field playing.

Top Stories: Two ‘never-before-seen’ forecasts, including after-dark tornado risk, issued by NWS

While Schweizer’s father called police, Mosley said Schweizer ran for the suspect, confronted him, and said “that’s not yours.”

The man dropped the bag and ran.

On the field, Schweizer earned second team all-conference honors for the Wildcats.

A complete list of Rockwood School District Board Award honorees can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Marquette football team retires jersey in honor of principal lost to COVID

ST. LOUIS–Tributes to Carl Hudson, an assistant principal at Marquette High School in the Rockwood School District who passed away Wednesday, continue to flow ahead of a weekend memorial service. Hudson, the district said, died after an extended illness. Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report he had been hospitalized due to COVID-19. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Illinois State Police solve more murders in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Illinois State Police say they’ve seen an increase in the number of murders they’ve been able to solve in East St. Louis. They plan to share their success Tuesday morning with officials at East St. Louis city hall.  Police credit the positive news to their new Public Safety Enforcement Group. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eureka, MO
City
Sullivan, MO
Eureka, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Eureka, MO
Sports
FOX 2

Endangered Person Advisory issued for Florissant man

ST. LOUIS – An endangered person advisory has been issued for Raphael Stovall. The 36-year-old from Florissant was last seen around 6:00 p.m. Sunday. Police issued the advisory because Stovall needs medication for a mental illness and has threatened harm to himself in the past. Stovall may be in a white Chevy Silverado with Missouri […]
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX 2

Brown scores 27, Coleman hits big 3-pointer for Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 27 points, Jarron Coleman hit a huge 3-pointer and Missouri defeated Utah 83-75. The game was tied at 71 before Brown hit a layup and a jumper for a 75-71 lead with 2:02 remaining. A minute later, Both Gach answered with two free throws for Utah, then Coleman […]
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#St#The School Of The Osage#Nws While Schweizer
FOX2Now

Tornadoes’ toll: Family members mourn those they lost

Annistyn Rackley was an outgoing and energetic 9-year-old who didn’t let a rare liver condition prevent her from the activities she loved: swimming, dancing and cheerleading, her great-aunt Sandra Hooker said. The girl delighted in donning outfits and makeup for cheer competitions and would frequently do cartwheels and the...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 2

Coupet Jr. leads S. Illinois over D-II Maryville 75-55

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Ben Coupet Jr. had 16 points to lead five Southern Illinois players in double figures as the Salukis easily beat Maryville (MO) 75-55. Kyler Filewich added 12 points for the Salukis. Steven Verplancken Jr. chipped in 11, Marcus Domask scored 10 and Dalton Banks had 10. Ari Jackson led the Division […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

Blues and Billikens impacted by COVID surge

ST. LOUIS – Surging COVID cases in St. Louis and across the country are causing significant impacts in the sports world. The Blues are among the many teams that have already been dealing with COVID issues. NHL officials announced Monday that they are starting the league’s Christmas break earlier than expected due to COVID concerns. The blues […]
NHL
FOX 2

Volunteers Send 15,000 Cards to Seniors in St. Louis Area

ST. LOUIS – If you think writing 50 Christmas cards is a lot, try 15,000. It’s a large undertaking – but well worth it to the volunteers who are trying to spread joy to the seniors living in skilled nursing facilities in the St. Louis area.  “It makes me feel, what if that were me? […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy