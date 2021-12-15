LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young and other NBA players react to Steph Curry breaking Ray Allen's all-time 3-pointer record

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Slide over Ray Allen; there’s a new king from beyond the arc.

On Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, Steph Curry rewrote history to become the NBA’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers.

With 7:33 remaining in the first quarter, the Golden State Warriors drilled a historic jumper against the New York Knicks to secure the title of “best shooter in NBA history.”

The shot gave Curry 2,974 made jumpers from deep, passing Allen at 2,973. Allen has held the record for the last 11 years. However, it only took Curry 789 games to set the record, while it took Allen 1,300 contests to reach his mark.

Along with Allen, fellow Hall of Fame shooter Reggie Miller was in the building calling the game for the TNT broadcast. In a contest against the Utah Jazz last season, Curry passed Miller for second on the list.

Curry will now have three more quarters against the Knicks to add to his number on Tuesday evening.

After Curry drilled his jumper to make history, different players from around the league chimed in on Twitter to congratulate the new 3-point king.

Here is a look at what LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young, Seth Curry and other NBA players were saying about Curry and the Warriors on Tuesday night.

This story will continue to be updated.