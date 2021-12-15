ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young and other NBA players react to Steph Curry breaking Ray Allen's all-time 3-pointer record

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sYvIk_0dN2bo6D00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Slide over Ray Allen; there’s a new king from beyond the arc.

On Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, Steph Curry rewrote history to become the NBA’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers.

With 7:33 remaining in the first quarter, the Golden State Warriors drilled a historic jumper against the New York Knicks to secure the title of “best shooter in NBA history.”

The shot gave Curry 2,974 made jumpers from deep, passing Allen at 2,973. Allen has held the record for the last 11 years. However, it only took Curry 789 games to set the record, while it took Allen 1,300 contests to reach his mark.

Along with Allen, fellow Hall of Fame shooter Reggie Miller was in the building calling the game for the TNT broadcast. In a contest against the Utah Jazz last season, Curry passed Miller for second on the list.

Curry will now have three more quarters against the Knicks to add to his number on Tuesday evening.

After Curry drilled his jumper to make history, different players from around the league chimed in on Twitter to congratulate the new 3-point king.

Here is a look at what LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young, Seth Curry and other NBA players were saying about Curry and the Warriors on Tuesday night.

This story will continue to be updated.

Comments / 0

Related
AllClippers

Steph Curry Reacts to NBA's COVID-19 Situation

The NBA has recently been severely impacted by COVID-19, with several players having to enter the league's health and safety protocols. With many teams being without their top players, forcing emergency signings and G-League call-ups, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was asked about the situation. Warriors reporter Mark Haynes...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Trae Young
Person
Terrence Ross
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Reggie Miller
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Ray Allen
Person
Maurice Harkless
Person
Eric Paschall
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Seth Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#The New York Knicks#Hall Of Fame#Tnt#Spidadmitchell#Buddyhield#Johnwall
San Francisco Chronicle

Jonathan Kuminga flashes potential in Warriors’ blowout loss to Raptors

TORONTO — Early in the Warriors’ 119-100 loss to the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night, rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga took two dribbles into the key and, with three defenders in front of him, leaped toward the rim. Toronto’s Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby quickly gave up...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
firstsportz.com

“Stephen Curry, honor me by scoring from mid-range and not a 3”: Suns veteran Eddie A Johnson made honest admission from 3-Point King whilst surpassing him in the All-Time Scoring List

It seems like the NBA 2021-22 Season is going to be all about Stephen Curry embracing his scoring potential by breaking several NBA records. That is wat is believed by Phoenix Suns’ veteran Eddie A Johnson who has gone onto make a special request from the Golden State Warriors marquee on how to surpass him in the NBA All-Time scoring list. Safe to say, it might be his 13th year in the league, yet Curry is determined to make it his best ever.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
104K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy